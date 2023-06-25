‘Supervisors really the funniest in the company’: McDonald’s worker has to laugh at boss’ ‘weak’ joke. He’s trying to get a raise

If you want a raise at work, there are a few methods for convincing your boss that you deserve more pay.

According to Indeed, some of the best methods for getting a raise include taking initiative, having a positive attitude, setting goals, and communicating clearly. If you do these things, employment experts say, you’ll be on track to getting a raise.

However, in the real world, these methods aren’t always enough to secure you extra cash at work. Getting a raise often involves much more office politics than employment experts would like to admit, as TikTok user and McDonald’s employee Sebastian Velasco (@seaavas_) pointed out in a recent video.

In a clip with over 2.1 million views, Velasco shows himself laughing hardily.

“Pov: your boss says the weakest joke ever but u need a raise asap,” he writes in text overlaying the video.

In the comments section, users admitted that they’ve utilized this method in the past.

“Supervisors really the funniest in the company,” one user wrote.

“And you would do it too for a check,” a second said.

“Not even joking I got a 35cent raise,” another added.

Whether or not to laugh at a boss’ joke is a common debate on the internet. A poster on the subreddit /r/SocialSkills queried users about whether they should “laugh at my bosses jokes even if they are not funny,” while another user on the subreddit /r/OffMyChest simply confessed that they were tired of laughing at their boss’ jokes.

Commenters under these posts generally agreed that whether one should laugh at a boss’ joke depends on context. However, more often than not, employees found themselves forcing a laugh to avoid an awkward silence or to curry favor in the workplace.

Others in the comments section of Velasco’s TikTok shared the video with their managers—with mixed results.

“I just sent this to my boss,” one user claimed. “Got written up…but he thought it was funny.”

“Gonna send this to my boss wish me luck,” a second stated.

The Daily Dot contacted Velasco via Instagram direct message.