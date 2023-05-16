It looks like one McDonald’s worker isn’t a fan of customers who order well-done burgers.

A trending TikTok post by Tua (@deontay30) shows a McDonald’s worker preparing the menu item for a Mickey D’s shopper and the end result has disgusted many commenters.

A text overlay reads in the TikTok: “When they want there food well done.” A screen displays the order request: “1 hamburger well done.”

The camera then pans to an employee tossing a burger patty onto a griddle. They toast a bun until there’s a noticeable burn on the inside. Then the bun gets a squirt of ketchup and mayonnaise and toppings of onions and pickles. But as the worker pulls the buger patty off the grill, he drops it to the floor.

“Oops,” another text overlay reads. The unbothered employee picks it up and places it on the burnt bun. The McDonald’s worker then wraps up the well-done burger and passes it through to be served before the video ends.

Viewers had plenty to say in the comments after seeing the video. One person said, “bruh just got fired too lol.” Someone else penned, “Welp I’m now scared to order food.”

One commenter remarked that it’s videos like these that make them never want to eat at McDonald’s. “See that’s what I’m talking about you better eat at Whataburger there’s so many cameras at Whataburger nobody can’t do nothing nasty.”

Another viewer couldn’t understand why the McDonald’s worker would make the well-done burger in such an unsanitary fashion. “The way I think of it is make the food like how you would want your food to be made if your paying for it”

In April of 2022, a McDonald’s worker went viral for telling a customer that it was okay for her to serve food after it fell to the floor, since it was still in its packaging. The workers at the fast food franchise are also known to cut corners when it comes close to closing time.

According to Prevention, food that falls on the floor “immediately” picks up any germs/bacteria the moment it makes surface contact. Conversely, a report from the Independent says that eating fallen food from the floor is “unlikely to make you seriously sick.”

However, the video of this well-done McDonald’s burger put off a number of viewers. “I feel sorry for the person that ate this,” said one person. “You forgot to throw it against the wall and punch it,” joked another.

The Daily Dot has reached out to McDonald’s via email and Tua via TikTok comment for further information.