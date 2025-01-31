‘Why have I never heard about this’: McDonald’s customer reveals $2 Valentine Friend pack with free ice cream, burger, and more. But is it worth it?

They say the best way to someone’s heart is through their stomach, and based on this viral TikTok, it looks like McDonald’s is firmly living by that mantra. In the clip, which has amassed 658,100 views, Nisha (@stillcuteeee_) showed viewers a pamphlet titled the Valentine Friend Pack. It featured a range of coupons for free McDonald’s items, like an ice cream and hamburger.

Featured Video

“To my TikTok moms. These are $2 at McDonald’s,” she said. “It’s called a little Valentine Friend pack. But me, I get them to give them to my kids themselves […] You [can] hear my son in the back like, ‘Oh, I got an ice cream!’ So they’ll get a free ice cream cone, free apple juice, free hamburger. Things like that. So freaking cool.”

Nisha didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

Commenters were delighted about the item, as they shared all the ways they would use it.

Advertisement

“I’m going to buy 10 books and hand them out in my Valentine bags for DoorDash orders,” one claimed. “I hand out treat bags every holiday. This would be perfect for them.”

“I’m buying my child’s whole class one,” another revealed.

While a third shared, “Omggg I don’t have kids but I want to do this and drop off mini V-day bags to [a] women’s and children’s shelter.”

Numerous teachers also shared that they were getting the booklet for their classes.

Advertisement

In the comments, Nisha also claimed that you didn’t have to buy something to use these coupons, but the Daily Dot was unable to independently verify this.

McDonald’s didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

How else can I get free food at McDonald’s?

In another viral video, TikTok user and McDonald’s employee Laura shared how you can get free McDonald’s food using the app. Usually, when you’re using the app, you can only redeem free coupons every fifteen minutes — but Laura says there’s a way around it.

Advertisement

The first step, she said, is to place a drive-thru order. Secondly, you need to screenshot the code the app gives you and place a second order to be picked up inside the restaurant.

Then, once you are at the window, show the employee the drive-thru order code. This order, she added, should be free. Finally, once your order has been completed, you can give the worker the code for your second order.

“So now you get two meals, for you and your kid, free,” she said. “You’re welcome.”



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.