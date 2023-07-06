‘Nobody has that anymore’: McDonald’s worker calls out customers who ask for dollar menu items

Despite the discontinuation of the McDonald’s dollar menu in 2013, customers are still looking for dollar menu items ten years later. Now, one employee of the fast food chain is calling out customers on TikTok for continuing to ask for items at that price point.

The video comes from TikTok user Niaa (@niaa.danaeee1), and has garnered over 234,000 views since being posted.

“Stop coming in here asking what’s on the dollar menu nobody has that anymore,” a text overlay on the video reads, as the employee dances for the camera.

Rising food costs and inflation have seen the demise of the dollar menu at McDonald’s and other fast-food restaurants across the country. A number of these chains are now opting for new types of deals to win over budget-conscious customers. But as cost pressures come to a head against the backdrop of a possible recession in 2023, some customers truly miss these value menus.

TikTok users shared their thoughts in the comments, with a number of McDonald’s aficionados reminiscing about the good old days of the dollar menu.

“I miss the days of the dollar menu, college was fantastic bc of it,” wrote one person.

Another blamed, “Inflation,” for the lack of budget menu items.

Some users criticized the worker for her attitude toward the situation.

“Dang people making you do your job,” read one comment, while another asked, “Do you ever do your job?”

But a number of viewers who implied that they also worked for McDonald’s, agreed with Niaa, saying they too had received similar requests from customers looking for dollar menu items.

“‘Can I get a dollar fry,’ ma’am we don’t have dollar fries,” one commenter wrote.

“They keep asking do we have ‘bucket of fries’ or do we sell bags of ice like what,” another shared.

“Then they get mad at me bc they ain’t nun for a dollar,” a third said.

One person joked, “Right the only thing for a dollar is a cup at McDonalds.”

It also seems as though McDonald’s workers aren’t the only ones dealing with this problem.

As one frustrated person wrote, “Frl I hate when people come to Little Caesars and said, ‘damn it’s not $5 anymore’ LIKE NO THAT WAS LIKE 2 YEARS AGO.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Niaa via TikTok comment, and to McDonald’s via email.