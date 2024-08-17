‘We aren’t allowed to open more than 1 box’: McDonald’s customers purchase collectible cups. They get something unexpected

Are you excited about McDonald’s collectible cups this year? If so, good luck collecting them all. Some customers are having a hard time getting all six designs even after purchasing several cups.

“McDonalds you are sick for this…count your days,” is the text overlay for Kellie Danielle’s (@kelliedanielle) video. They are seen getting their McDonald’s order while in a car. Then they show viewers the unveiling of three cups, presumably for them and their friends who are also unwrapping the cups, to reveal which designs they got. All three of the cups were the same Hello Kitty design.

The video has over 1,000 comments and 3.7 million views as of Saturday morning.

Viewers are split

Viewers in the comments section shared varied reactions to the video and their own experiences with the collectible cups.

“At least you got a cute one repeated lmao,” one user wrot.

“I work for McDonald’s and I also hate this but we aren’t allowed to open more than one box at a time, and one box has all the same cups,” one user claimed.

One user seemingly confirmed this, writing, “I saw a worker had said they open one box at a time and it’s all the same unfortunately until they open a new box.”

“I got two and both coke cup so sad I wanted the hello kitty one,” another shared.

In fact, this last comment is on to something. The six-cup designs are:

Barbie & Hot Wheels

Beanie Babies

Coca-Cola

Hello Kitty & Peanuts

Shrek, Jurassic Park & Minions

McDonald’s

A stab at nostalgia

On the McDonald’s launch page for this year’s cups, it mentions the goal was to evoke nostalgic feelings with these characters. Indeed, one commenter shared, “Luckily I got the shrek one, it reminded me of the old glass shrek 3 cup.”

The page states, “Each cup spotlights iconic collectibles from different eras that our fans cherish, like the Grimace Mug in 1976, Pet Lovin’ Barbie in 1999, Shrek from ‘Shrek the Third’ in 2007 and more. Inspired by a variety of iconic characters and collabs, now is your chance to grab these reimagined designs…”

However, Kellie Danielle isn’t the only one struggling to collect all the different cups. The Daily Dot has previously reported on other customers getting the same cup more than once. Perhaps the comment that mentioned McDonald’s workers are only able to open one box of cups at a time is a good explanation for this dilemma.

