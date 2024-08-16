‘McDonald’s scammed us’: Customers buy 5 collector’s cups from McDonald’s. They can’t believe what they received

McDonald’s collector’s cups that are adorned with nostalgic brands and characters, like Beanie Babies and Hot Wheels, are all the rage on TikTok right now.

The way to get your hands on one of these cups is simple. All you have to do is order a McDonald’s Collector’s Meal. McDonald’s is offering both breakfast and lunch collector’s meals.

The breakfast meal comes with a sausage and egg sandwich, hash browns, and a hot coffee. The lunch gives you an option between a 10-piece nugget or a Big Mac. You also get fries and a drink. And both of these “Adult Happy Meals” come with a surprise cup. The cup comes wrapped, and it’s up to the customer to unwrap it and unveil which cup they got.

The six different cups

Barbie & Hot Wheels

Beanie Babies

Coca-Cola

Hello Kitty & Peanuts

Shrek, Jurassic Park & Minions

McDonald’s

A group of unlucky customers felt understandably bamboozled after they opened their collector’s cups. They did so in a TikTok that got over 1.9 million pageviews.

TikTok user Dev (@devonyyx) filmed her group sitting at a table, each holding a wrapped collector’s cup. “All right, let’s open it,” she says.

The group of at least six people realize they all got the same McDonald’s-themed cup.

“Don’t let McDonald’s take your money. It is a scam,” the content creator says. “All of us go the same cup.”

Viewers in the comments section offered different explanations for the same cups.

“The cups are in different boxes, so they get one box at a time and once they run out they open another box, hope this helps!” one viewer said.

“Person that used to work there when a item that comes out they stock up on box a shift and in the box it’s the same item so If you want a different try going one to two days later,” a second echoed.

“Some stores get the same cups other stores get variety I seen some employee talking abt it,” a third said.

How does McDonald’s distribute their cups?

How exactly McDoanld’s workers distribute these cups is unconfirmed.

However, redditors backed up the box theory touted by TikTokers. In a McDonald’s subreddit for workers, employees also claimed the whole distribution system is pretty random and based on what box is open at the time.

“3 designs to a box (going off what the owner who swiped our boxes to show our franchise GMs), one box open at a time generally,” one user explained.

Redditors also explained that the workers are also likely operating on a “you get what you get” kind of policy.

So if you’re hoping to get your hands on all six of the cups, it’s probably best to order them on different days or at different locations.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dev via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment as well as McDonald’s via press email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.