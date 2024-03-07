‘I’ll go home and heat them up’: Drive-thru customer complains about cold fries at McDonald’s but refuses to pull up. The workers give her cold fries again

An unruly customer is at it again, and this time she’s pressed over some cold McDonald’s fries.

In the viral video posted by @sarah_conner1, which has more than a million views, a woman pulls up into the McDonald’s drive-through and asks the worker to make sure her fries are hot. She points out that the last time she got fries there they were cold.

The worker politely asked the woman to pull up by the entrance because it would take two minutes for the hot fries to come out, but she refused to comply.

“No. I’ll wait here just like the last guy did,” the woman responded.

The man repeats that it’ll be two minutes, insinuating that if she stays parked in the window she’ll be slowing down everyone behind her, but the woman doesn’t seem to care.

When the woman does get her food, she reaches into the bag and pulls out the fries.

“They’re not hot. They’re barely warm. Give me hot fries, please. Hot fries please,” she tells him.

He repeats that to get hot fries she needs to pull up her car and wait two minutes for a fresh batch.

“Just pull up bro,” the person recording tells her.

“Give me the damn fries,” the woman responds, taking the fries from the worker and telling him she’ll just heat them up at home. She also adds that she’ll be sending a letter (to the location or corporate, we’re not sure).

“I don’t want cold f*cking fries,” the woman yells as she pulls off.

The video has more than 5,000 comments, mostly of people calling out the woman.

“I’m I’m glad they gave her cold fries again,” the top comment read.

“When your polite and nice you will always get hot fries,” a person said.

“I feel like it should be mandatory for people to work at least one fast food job in their life so they can understand how the job works,” another suggested.

“Oh no not a letter the scream at the end is crazy,” a commenter wrote.

While wild customer interactions are frequently recorded by workers or bystanders, this video was filmed by someone in the car with the women. This means the person who was in the car with the woman, possibly her son or grandson given they called her “bro,” witnessed her bad behavior and still thought to put it up online. While their intention may have been to call out McDonald’s, they’re also exposing how poorly they treat fast food workers and their refusal to cooperate.

The TikTok account that posted the video, @sarah_conner1, frequently reposts viral videos, so the original poster of the clip is unclear.

The Daily Dot reached out to @sarah_conner1 for comment via email.