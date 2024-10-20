‘My McDonalds is not MacDonalding’: Customer tries new Boo Buckets Happy Meal. Is it worth it?

If you’re thinking about getting the McDonald’s Boo Bucket Happy Meal, this TikToker displayed the Halloween exclusive. Jennifer Daisy (@jenniferdaisy7) posted a viral Boo Bucket themed clip that’s accrued over 2.7 million views. However, there were numerous people who replied that they couldn’t get access to the seasonal swag.

“McDonald’s Happy meal Boo Bucket,” a text overlay in the video reads. In the clip, Daisy shows off a white Boo Bucket that features the face of a fuzzy looking creature on it.

She shows off the Happy Meal food tucked away inside the bucket. In addition to the bucket and the grub, was a sheet of stickers. Before her video closes out, Daisy shows herself pushing a straw into a fountain soda.

Judging from the caption she attached to her video, Daisy appears to have enjoyed her purchase. She writes, “It’s sooo cute. I have gone every year so far for it.”

A Halloween tradition

Another TikToker who responded to Daisy’s video stated that they, too, look forward to the annual spooky release. “I got the exact same one for my daughter! We go every year to get boo buckets,” they said.

Several other folks remarked that these aren’t available in their home countries. For instance, TikTokers from Poland, Czech Republic, and Portugal said the buckets were unavailable.

According to Yahoo, the buckets went on sale sometime mid-October 2024 and will be available up until the 31. Or, while supplies last, the outlet states.

Previous Boo Bucket designs, like the 2023 lineup, featured more classic Halloween designs. A Jack-o-Lantern, Mummy, Dracula, and Frankenstein’s monster rounded out last year’s lineup. 2022 had three different Boo Buckets: a witch, ghost, and jack-o-lantern, complete with matching toppers.

2024’s Boo Buckets reviewed

Numerous YouTubers, like The Southern Snack, have voiced their opinions on Mickey D’s new Boo Buckets. This year’s set follows the same color scheme as last year’s, but their faces differ from past offerings. For 2024, the restaurant chain has opted to feature several fuzzy monsters.

The white bucket has a dual-toothed smiling fuzz ball. And then there’s the orange, which also has two teeth, a grin, and matching horns. The blue bucket also has horns, and the green guy has splotches on its face and chubby cheeks.

Another YouTube channel, @TheEndorsement, also provided an in-depth review of the Boo Buckets. In his clip, he shows off every angle of the buckets. While doing so, he highlighted how there are various expressions each monster has. So depending on which angle of the bucket you’re looking at, you’ll see a different face.

The Daily Dot has reached out to McDonald’s and Daisy via email for further comment.



