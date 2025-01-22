‘Are they the same thing?’: McDonald’s customer orders McNugget deal for $28. Then a worker intervenes

Sometimes, it’s the little things that count. Like a McDonald’s employee letting you in on a special deal that could cut your order total in half at a restaurant.

Featured Video

In a TikTok, user Pam (@pamherpam) says she used to pay about $28 for an order of 40 McNuggets, two large fries, and dipping sauces. That is, until an employee directed her to order it in a different way.

Her video has drawn over 485,000 views.

“Used to pay $28 for the same exact thing until an employee told em to order it this way,” a text overlay on the video reads.

Advertisement

The digital menu screen shows an order placed for a 40-piece McNugget order with two large fries, creamy ranch sauce, spicy buffalo sauce, and sweet and sour sauce.

The trick that Pam refers to is likely a deal available within the McDonald’s app, which allows customers to access special offers and discounts in their region.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Pam via TikTok direct message as well as to McDonald’s via email regarding the video.

What is the special way to order?

In response to viewers who commented on the video, Pam shared that the special way of ordering the same amount of food for half the price was to use a shareable meal discount on the McDonald’s app.

Advertisement

“I just say ‘can i get 40 piece with the 2 fries’ its under their shareables,” the poster wrote.

What is a shareable meal?

Among McDonald’s typical menu offerings, such as the Big Mac and the McChicken sandwich, are larger meal and snack options meant to be shared.

These items and their prices can vary by region, but most commonly are made up of items like Chicken McNuggets, fries, and mozzarella sticks.

Advertisement

Viewers weigh in

Several viewers shared that they were seeing different prices for the same deal shown by the poster, as they are in different parts of the country.

“$15.99 in Houston,” one commenter wrote.

“so Cal here And that same shareable meal is 26.99 on the app,” another commenter wrote.

Advertisement

“It’s $19.99 in okc,” a commenter wrote.

Others shared their preferred ways to take advantage of specials and deals offered through the McDonald’s app.

“Where I live if i use the app i can get 4 McChicken sandwiches a 20 pc nugget and 4 medium fries for 14.99 feeds my family of 7 when I’m in a hurry and don’t have time to make good food,” one commenter wrote.

“Do it in the app,” another commenter wrote. “Should apply the 20% discount on top and you get points back.”

Advertisement

“Don’t forget to use your 20%off on the app as well,” a commenter wrote.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.