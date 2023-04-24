‘Don’t ever stay for an interview where there’s multiple people waiting’: Woman waits 2 hours for job interview at McDonald’s after hiring manager calls out

A New York resident said she was asked to come into a McDonald’s location for a job interview at 10am. She said that she was still waiting for the interview an hour and a half after 10am, along with several other candidates.

In a video that’s been viewed over 18,000 times, TikToker Migmarie Gonzalez (@solitaeiram) pans across the McDonald’s location as she waits. Several others are seated around the room. “When you get an email to come in for McDonald’s interview at 10 am but so are 15 other people for one supervisor and I have somewhere to be at 12 …it’s now 11:26 am,” Gonzalez wrote in the video.

Viewers in the comments section shared their own McDonald’s hiring process experiences. “Got the job on the spot cause I wore a suit for the interview,” one user who claimed they worked at McDonald’s for only two weeks said.

“Happen[ed] to me they hired all of us on spot made us sign papers and started the next day,” another said.

Others encouraged Gonzalez, and other job hunters, to never “stay for an interview where there are multiple people waiting” since it shows poor time management on the employer’s part and to “take that as a sign that the turnover rate is probably high as hell.” According to Zippia, “McDonald’s has an annual turnover rate of over 130%.”

People were also curious about whether Gonzalez got the job. She shared in a follow-up video that she didn’t even get officially interviewed for the position.

“Basically, I wasted my time, and it’s my fault for going after a fast-food [job],” she said. Gonzalez added that she was just looking to make some extra money and was under the impression it was an overnight position, and she later found out it was not.

Gonzalez said she was told the person who was supposed to interview her “called out” that day. “I didn’t receive any notification stating that we had to reschedule it,” Gonzalez said. “I wasted an hour and a half, basically, because of someone not communicating at McDonald’s—at fucking McDonald’s. Normally, you just go in, you tell them you want to work, and you start working.”

Gonzalez also said she was told some of the people featured in her video were already new McDonald’s hires and that they were at the restaurant for orientation. “I don’t believe nothing they said,” Gonzalez said.

