‘Gah are all car brands bad except Honda and Toyota?!’: Mechanic shows Mazda driver’s check engine light came on at only 212 miles

In 2024, it’s becoming increasingly clear that automakers are producing lower-quality cars. According to New Atlas, “some well-known brands are averaging more than five issues per car,” and there are reported to be twice as many issues with newer models than with cars made in 2010 or earlier. Trends show it will only get worse.

A potential example of declining quality went viral when mechanic Menjicar (@menjicar) showed viewers how a new Mazda’s check engine light lit up after only 212 miles.

Why was the check engine light on?

Menjicar used an onboard diagnostic system to scan the new Mazda for issues. He discovered the car had an error with the “torque converter inside the transmission.”

“When it comes to vehicles like this, with such low mileage, I’m just going to send this thing to the dealer,” Menjicar said. “I still think it’s crazy how this car only has 212 miles, and it already has transmission issues.”

A history of transmission issues

Mazdas are known for their dependability. In fact, JD Power listed them as the 7th most reliable car brand in the 2024 JD Power Dependability Survey. However, not all models are built alike.

Transmission issues are reportedly a sporadic problem. Vehicle History explains that Ford and Mazda jointly designed and manufactured multiple automatic transmissions for cars sold in the United States. Known as Jatco transmissions, “they can be found on many Mazda models.” Unfortunately, these models are notorious for their unreliability. Some of the issues include “gear slippage and failing to engage gears.”

Overall, Mazdas are known as solid cars that can last a driver a long time. And, unlike other well-known brands, new models like the 2025 CX-90 got almost perfect scores in tests run by Car and Driver.

Most commenters defended Mazda and claimed that the issue was with the individual car and not the company.

“Mazda are not garbage. This is just bad luck and will be fixed under warranty,” one viewer said.

“Just a lemon,” a second wrote. “Every car brand has lemons even Toyota and Lexus.”

A Mazda owner shared, “Well I have 500k on my Mazda and no issues.”

“I think this is just a defective car,” another viewer added. “Mazdas especially new ones have been known to be on the reliable side.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Mazda via email and to Menjicar via email and TikTok comment.

