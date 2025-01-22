‘Compare at $300’: Shopper finds Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones at Marshalls. Then she opens the bag

A Marshalls shopper managed to buy a pair of Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones at a greatly reduced price. In a viral TikTok, Marisol (@_mmarisolr) was upset because she purchased the same item years ago for much more.

Featured Video

However, commenters who replied to her video cautioned against the buy. They referenced one Marshalls shopper who thought they were getting a great deal. Instead, they were on the receiving end of a return-switch scam.

Marshalls sells the Sony WH-1000XM4’s

“Finds at Marshalls,” a text overlay in the video reads. Marisol records her video from the front seat of her car with a Marshalls bag resting in the passenger’s seat. Then she reveals a box of Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones.

Advertisement

The audio device is lauded as some of the best over-the-ear headphones money can buy.

Numerous audiophiles have posted praise for the device, including the SoundGuys YouTube account. In this video, the channel stated that despite being four years into the product’s life cycle, consumers still wanted them. That’s because they’re worth the hype by many accounts. The only downside to these headphones, it seems, is the microphone’s call quality, making them not so great for calls.

But the comfort, audio quality, and active noise cancellation are highly regarded. Reviewers have stated the amount of money consumers would have to spend on better offerings doesn’t justify the cost. Making the XM4’s the best “bang for your buck” experience.

What is Marshalls’ discount?

Depending on where you purchase the XM4s from, you’ll spend anywhere from $240 to $350.

Advertisement

Amazon lists sellers retailing the headphones at various price points. Some offerings come pre-bundled with different accessories. Sony’s official website, as of publication, sells them for $349.99.

Marisol says she purchased her XM4s for $300 “2-3 years ago.” So she felt gutted upon spotting the product at Marshalls for a steep discount.

The original price is indicated on the Marshalls’ tag. It reads, “Compare at $300.00.” However, the updated sticker displays that the chain is now selling them for $119.

Understandably, this left her feeling scammed. That’s because she was able to get the product for less than half of what she originally paid. In the comments, however, other Marshalls shoppers say they weren’t as lucky as she was.

Advertisement

Bait and switch?

The Daily Dot reported on another Marshalls shopper who was also excited to get a pair of XM4s from the chain. The item was in a sealed box and looked like any other brand-new offering they’d get from a store.

But when they went home to crack the XM4s open, they found a pair of beat-up, used Bose headphones inside. The shopper couldn’t believe her bad luck. To make matters worse, when she brought them back to the store to return them, they only gave her store credit. There weren’t any more Sony XM4s available at the location.

Other shoppers have reportedly found the beloved earphones for sale at different Marshalls retailers. One Reddit user showed off a pair selling for $229.99. In a picture, the product can be seen resting in a glass display case along with other JBL over-the-ear models.

Advertisement

Another TikToker showed off a red tag deal of the headphones at a different Marshalls store for $169.99.

What are the risks of buying the Sony WH-1000XM4s at Marshalls?

If you’re thinking about purchasing the XM4s, you might want to check out long-term user reviews beforehand.

This TikTok user gave some criticisms of the over-the-ear headphones. First, she says the “cups” on them are “shallow” and generate a lot of heat during extended wear sessions. She says that during the winter time, this is fine because they kept her ears warm.

Advertisement

However, during the summer, she says she’s left sweating while wearing them. As a result, the perspiration causes the cups to peel after a while, necessitating an eventual replacement. Consequently, she also says this makes them an uncomfortable gym headphones pick. Instead, she opts to wear earbuds while exercising.

Furthermore, she states that she wishes the clamp strength was tighter. This also prevents the XM4s from being a top exercise or gym pick. Any sudden or jarring movements could cause them to slip off of one’s head.

Marisol received a litany of responses to her TikTok about the $119.99 XM4 Marshalls find.

Advertisement

One user cautioned her about potential customer return swaps, like another shopper experienced. Thankfully, Marisol revealed that the XM4s were indeed inside the box.

“Make sure it’s the actual headphones. I seen a girl open up her box to raggedy headphones because an employee didn’t check,” the TikTok user wrote. Marisol replied, “I saw that. Luckily mine were fine & still had the original clear wrap.”

Others said they were jealous of the price Marisol was able to get them at. “I been waiting so so so long for the price to dropped down. I forgot about them and bought skullcandy crusher evo,” one wrote.

Someone else also couldn’t believe she got them for such a relatively low amount: “Bruh what mines has them for $169. $119 is a steal.”

Advertisement

Others stated that they, too, saw the headphones at low prices. “Literally saw the tik tok yesterday now i got xm5s for 130,” one user commented.

Another said, “I bought mine August and almost crashed out. Because I saw one for $89 at tjmaxx because the box got messed up.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Marshalls and Sony via email and Marisol via TikTok comment for further information.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.