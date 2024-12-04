‘KFC for life’: Man demands answers after ordering Marie Callender’s meal kit and opening ham

A man is going viral on TikTok after sharing that he received a soiled ham from Marie Callender’s on Thanksgiving Day.

Featured Video

Tony (@tonysworld3), a travel and lifestyle vlogger, said in a video posted to his account on Thanksgiving that he experienced a dinnertime “nightmare.”

“I have no idea what’s going on,” Tony said. He also called out the restaurant chain in his video’s accompanying text overlay. “What in the actual heck is going on?”

Tony explained to viewers that he ordered a “box set” from Marie Callender’s for Thanksgiving. But the main course wasn’t exactly appetizing.

Advertisement

“I went to open up the ham, and this is what I got. Is this normal?” Tony asked. He then proceeded to show viewers the ham from Marie Callender’s, which was covered in mold. In the accompanying text overlay, Tony jokingly asked viewers whether the company accidentally shipped him “last year’s” ham. As of Tuesday, his video documenting his Thanksgiving predicament had amassed more than 672,400 views.

What is Marie Callender’s Thanksgiving ‘box set’?

According to its website, the called “feast” has two serving size options. One serves four to six people, while another feeds six to eight. All of the food is precooked and only needs to be reheated in the oven prior to eating.

“Each feast includes your choice of turkey breast, spiral-glazed ham, or whole turkey along with mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, yams, stuffing, cranberry sauce and cornbread with honey spread,” the website said. “In addition, each feast includes a whole apple or pumpkin pie. Additional sides, such as gravy or mashed potatoes, are also available to order a la carte.”

Advertisement

Did Marie Callender’s help the customer?

In a follow-up video, Tony said he and his family decided not to eat the ham and that Tony drove over to Marie Callender’s on Thanksgiving day. When he pulled up, Tony said he saw the same worker who sold him the ham.

“It was almost as if he knew who I was,” he said.

Tony said he explained the situation with the ham to the worker, who then asked how Marie Callender’s could rectify the situation. But Tony said he didn’t want much. He recalled telling the worker he only wanted another cooked ham, “so I could feed my family.”

Advertisement

Tony noted, too, that he didn’t ask for a refund.

“They gave me a good cooked ham,” he said. “It was smaller than the one that I bought, but… that’s how it goes.”

Still, Tony quipped that the issue he experienced with Marie Callender’s made him grateful for another nearby chain restaurant: KFC.

“Grateful for KFC,” Tony said. “KFC for life.”

Advertisement

There’s no evidence that Marie Callender’s foods are unsafe

In his clip, Tony said he didn’t blame Marie Callender’s. Instead, he suggested that Hormel Foods was to blame for the moldy ham.

While Marie Callender’s does indeed sell Hormel hams as part of its family packs, there’s no evidence suggesting that its cured hams are bad for you.

Instead, it’s possible Tony’s comment was in response to a February 2024 recall of Hormel’s ready-to-eat spiced deli ham “due to misbranding.”

Advertisement

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, roughly 945 pounds of this ready-to-eat meat was recalled due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen. By this, it’s referring to the fact that the product may contain milk, which was not listed on the product’s label.

Viewers are appalled by the customer’s purchase

Tony said that some commenters told him he could wash the ham and it would be fine to eat. But he said he refused.

“Would you eat this thing?” he asked viewers. “I wouldn’t.”

Advertisement

Others said that they’d similarly dispose of the spoiled meat.

“You can barely get my Jamaican family to eat cheese, yogurt, or mushrooms,” one commenter shared. “They would NEVER go near this.”

“NEVER OK TO EAT MOLD!!!” another added.

Others, meanwhile, said that the apparent mold distorted the ham’s appearance so much that they didn’t even realize that’s what it was.

Advertisement

“I honestly thought it was a rock,” one viewer quipped.

“That’s a 2023 vintage ham,” another added.

“Thought it was Plymouth Rock for a second,” a third user said.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Tony via TikTok comment. We also reached out to both Marie Callender’s and Hormel Foods via their online contact forms.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.