‘I will no longer be partaking in the dating scene’: Woman swears off Atlanta singles after she goes on date with a man and his boyfriend confronts her

A woman said she’s taking a break from the dating game after enduring a date with an Atlanta man whose boyfriend ended up crashing the date.

In a nearly 5-minute video that’s been viewed more than 5 million times, TikTok creator Ashton (@realashtonb) told a story about the time she went out on a date that ended in a full-blown tussle.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ashton via Instagram direct message for more information. In her video, Ashton talked about how she met an attractive man while at the mall, after throwing numerous glances at each other.

“Probably the third time we passed each other, he said ‘Excuse me. I think you’re very beautiful. I would like to take you out on a date,’” Ashton recounted.

Ashton said she accepted, and they exchanged contact information. Eventually, the day of the date arrived. According to Ashton, the date started off on the right foot, with nice conversation and good vibes. The date, she said, also got her flowers. But at one point, her date picked up his phone, and things changed.

“He picks up his phone, and the energy just shifts out of nowhere,” Ashton said.

She said the date ran to the restroom, stayed in there a while, and then returned “fidgety as hell,” Ashton described. Then, Ashton said she noticed a group of men walk in the restaurant.

“When I tell you he adjusted his body not to be seen,” Ashton said. “Girl when I tell you he adjusted his body to not be seen. I’m like ‘Ok, maybe these are the ops. Maybe he’s in danger.’”

@realashtonb I will no longer be partaking in the dating scene. ♬ original sound – A🐝

Ashton mentioned she had visual access to the bar, and she noticed one of the guys from the group talking about how their partner was out with someone else despite the man knowing his partner’s location. Meanwhile, Ashton’s date continues to try to hide. Then, the date ran to the restroom—again. But this time, the man that Ashton was eavesdropping on ran to the restroom as well while also complimenting Ashton’s looks, she said. Then all of a sudden, she said the whole group of guys run to the bathroom, along with security.

“Mister My Date and Mister ‘You Look Good Sis,’ come out the bathroom tussling,” Ashton said, adding that the man proceeded to cuss out her date.

After hearing that her date was actually not single, Ashton said she paid the tab and rushed to get out the restaurant.

“When I tell you they’re out on the street going at it,” Ashton stressed.

In a follow-up video, Ashton shared that her date and his boyfriend rode off in a car, and she ordered an Uber to leave.

“I block his number,” Ashton said. “We don’t speak again, so I don’t know if he tried to reach back out to me or not.”

WalletHub conducted a study, comparing “more than 182 U.S. cities across 35 key indicators of dating-friendliness,” including online dating opportunities and prices for two-person meals. The publication ranked Atlanta fourth. However, Ashton’s comments section largely seemed to disagree that Atlanta is the ideal place for dating.

“Tyler Perry couldn’t even come up with something this messy,” user Jas (@jasmine_bri) said.

“We need to quarantine Atlanta until we figure it out,” user Marilla (@marilia.cloud) said.

“When u meet someone in Atlanta, start off by asking: do u have a girlfriend, a boyfriend, wife, husband, or does anyone think yall are together?” user John (@crazyj87) joked.