‘Buying a drink means she’s yours now?’: Man takes back drink he bought for girl at bar after she dances with someone else

Different species have different ways of courting potential mates. Male peacocks strut around and show off their feathers. Male penguins will grab the smoothest, prettiest pebble they can find and present it to a female, and the two begin to build a nest together and try to have little penguin babies of their own. And some humans will seek out a potential partner while at a bar by offering to buy them an alcoholic beverage in order to strike up a conversation and see if there’s any romantic interest between the two of them.

TikToker George Tinoco (@georgievids) decided to take back a drink he bought for a girl after he saw her dancing with and talking to another man at the bar.

He explained his thought process in a caption for the video: “So i bought this ‘nice’ lady a drink, she chatted me up and even gave me her number but as soon as i gave her the drink, she walked away from me and started to talk to a different dude yk i had to.”

He begins the video by giving a thumbs up to the camera while on the dance floor before smiling and then turning to the woman to ask her for the drink back.

“Watch me take my drink back after i witness her dancing with another dude,” he wrote in a text overlay.

The woman seems confused as to what’s going on at first, as George puts his lips on the straw of the beverage and begins to start slurping it down with both of their hands on the glass. After a few seconds, she lets go of the cup, and George, with the drink in his hand, smiles at the camera and gives another two thumbs up before starting to dance again.

George’s video has been viewed nearly 50,000 times in a week. TikTokers who saw the clip had a variety of different reactions to the video. One person wrote: “She didn’t wana let it go either,” while another penned, “As you should.”

Another person, however, noted that just because George bought her a drink shouldn’t mean she’s obligated to talk to or dance with him.

“She doesn’t owe you anything, not even a dance. If you get her a drink that’s up to you,” TikToker @dreamworld3690 said.

“He bought it with conditions I see,” a second TikToker wrote under @dreamworld3690’s comment.

“So I guess buying a drink means she’s yours now?” another questioned.

The Daily Dot reached out to George via TikTok comment.