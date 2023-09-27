‘For the last 3 years, I’ve had a lawyer trying to get custody’: Parents say man messaged them on Facebook accusing them of adopting his biological child

A woman says her husband received a strange Facebook message and disturbingly, it contained an outrageous claim about their daughter.

In a viral TikTok video that has amassed over 463,000 views, user ItsKali (@kaliyeager) explained how a stranger contacted her husband online claiming to be the father of her kid.

“A couple days ago, my husband got this message from a random guy,” Kali said in the clip.

The man reached out to say he was the biological father of their daughter and asked if the child had been adopted.

“No,” the TikToker responded to the question. “What? What do you mean?”

The online stranger claimed that his former girlfriend had convinced him that he fathered a baby who was put up for adoption. Apparently, for the past three years the man’s ex had been sending him pictures of Kali’s daughter who she claimed was the child she put up for adoption years prior. But the story got even more unbelievable.

“For the past three years, I’ve had a lawyer trying to get custody of … my child,” the man said, according to Kali’s account.

The mom was left “flabbergasted” not only by the random’s man claim about her daughter, but also by how her husband handled the whole thing.

“My husband mentions this in passing, ‘Oh, by the way,'” she said, expressing that she felt like he wasn’t taking the situation seriously.

“This is not an ‘Oh, by the way’ moment ok. This is ‘Stop what the f*ck you’re doing and sit down, I gotta tell you some sh*t,'” she reiterated.

Eventually, the random stranger requested proof that Kali’s daughter was in fact hers. Though she admitted she didn’t want to, the mom made it clear to viewers that she easily could.

“So now we have a stranger that wants to take us to court to prove that our daughter is ours,” she said.

In a follow-up video, the TikToker also dropped another bombshell: that she knew the woman who started the whole mess.

“She used to be in my choir class, in my high school,” Kali explained. “The pictures that she was sending him, she took off of our Facebook and she had to crop us out.”

In the comments section, viewers reflected on the absurdity of the story and offered advice on how to best keep her daughter safe.

“You win the ‘didn’t see that on my bingo card for 2023’,” one user wrote.

“Make sure to only go through legal channels for it,” another suggested. “Don’t show him any private information. They could be trying to steal her identity.”

“Tbh just prove it to him because this can get bad fast,” a third said. “Show him in court it’s yours, then get a restraining order on both him and his ex.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment for more information.