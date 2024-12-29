‘This is literally my student apartment for $650’: Woman moves into ‘luxury’ apartment. Then she hears a strange sound that won’t stop

A woman’s Houston “luxury apartment” tour failed to impress her. Others agree the word may be overused by realtors.

In a viral video with over 810,300 viewers, TikTok user Aylin (@aylinragh) gave her viewers a virtual tour of the place.

Many viewers were less than impressed with the housing.

‘Luxury’ apartments not living up to expectations

In the clip, the woman showed off the unfurnished pad located in Texas. “Pov: Touring ‘luxury’ apartments in Houston,” the video’s text overlay reads.

She began with the front door and then panned the camera around to the kitchen. The kitchen cabinets and appliances appeared to be new. Next, she showed off a closet in the room that contained both a washer and dryer.

“Just wait for it,” text overlaid on the clip urged viewers.

Eventually, when the woman made her way down the hallway, she captured a shot of a single dead cockroach on the floor. The apartment had a balcony, bedroom, and bathroom.

However, many noted there was a strange humming sound present all throughout the place.

In the comments section, many noted the imperfections of the apartment.

“The apartment sounds like that???? I could never,” wrote one user.

“Sounds like I’m in the bowels of a cruise ship, jeez,” someone else commented.

Others noted the “luxury” apartment didn’t live up to its description.

“I’m convinced at least 85% of the luxury apartments have the same layout lol,” one user said.

“Is the luxury in the room with us orrrrr,” a second user added.

“I love how luxury now just means not old,” another user said.

Though the United States is in the midst of a housing crisis, where there are too few homes to meet demand, many new builds have targeted upper-tier earners.

As a result, there have been countless “luxury” buildings and homes springing up all across the country. Meanwhile, the crunch for housing for lower-income Americans persists.

Consumers have also been fatigued by the number of “luxury” apartments and homes popping up on the market.

On Reddit, one user asked “Anyone else tired of this ‘luxury apartment’ trend?” The poster argued the housing isn’t even actually luxury at all.

“On seemingly every corner, new cheaply built, generic-looking luxury apartments have propped up, or 1960s apartments and houses are ‘renovated’ with a coat of white paint and laminate wood floors and rebranded as luxury (with the new rent prices to match),” the user wrote.

The post was upvoted thousands of times.

The Daily Dot reached out to aylin via TikTok comment and direct message for comment.

