‘I literally lost 25 pounds’: Viewers divided after woman recommends controversial ‘girl dinner’ diet of Lunchables

From YouTubers’ mukbangs to Instagram’s “What I eat in a day,” and TikTok’s “girl dinner“—now more than ever, social media has left us fascinated with each others’ eating habits. But is this fascination always healthy, or is there a dark side to “girl dinner“? Could “girl dinner” be a gateway to disordered eating?

This is a question dividing the viewers of Emmy Fry’s (@emmyfry8) TikTok, with the creator going viral after showing off her “girl dinner” diet to her 45,500 TikTok followers. “I’ve literally lost over 25 pounds since August eating cute little Lunchables,” she said. “Cute little girl dinners.”

Showcasing the meals, which were homemade in a “Lunchable” style with cheese, crackers, and salad compartments, Emmy explained that she eats five to six of these small meals a day.

“You guys can literally put anything in there,” she added, detailing a tomato, cheese, and pepperoni pizza-inspired “Lunchable.” “This is your sign to make adult Lunchables,” she said.

While some viewers were enthusiastic about the meals, asking Emmy in the comments to drop more recipes, others were skeptical about the portion sizes. “Do you get full? I’d be starving,” one said. “I would’ve felt so malnourished,” another admitted. “Baby, you’re just not feeding yourself,” a third added.

In response to these concerns, Emmy explained in a comment that she eats the “same amount” as everyone else, but “spread out” so she was eating more frequently.

“Portion control is very different to under eating,” a further commenter added.

But this didn’t stop commenters from expressing concern over the nutritional value of the “Lunchables.”

“I’m sorry but I don’t know how nutritiononal that is it,” a fourth commenter admitted. “I don’t think I could stand [it].”

Still, other TikTok users were less convinced over whether Emmy’s “Lunchables” necessarily qualify as a “girl dinner.”

“A girl dinner is actually a huge massive filling meal sorry,” one viewer argued. “Is it so fun to eat dinner out of cute little girl lunch containers that I won’t even feel hungry?” another asked.

Emmy didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.