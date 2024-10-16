‘I just keep seeing the big buckets’: Why are people going to Lowe’s for 98-cent mini buckets?

A new viral sensation has taken TikTok by storm, and people are rushing to Lowe’s to buy as many half-quart mini buckets as they can.

Recently, TikToker Yarie (@yarizelgenova) garnered 1.4 million views when she filmed herself hunting for mini buckets at her local Lowe’s. Unfortunately for Yarie, a sales associate explained that the moment the mini buckets arrived in-store, they got sold out. However, there are several TikTok videos of the mini buckets, like one of a man showing himself holding a stack of 10 buckets since they are only 98 cents or that of another woman claiming that she is obsessed with the mini buckets.

Why mini buckets?

While the mini buckets are enjoying a viral moment across TikTok, the tiny Lowe’s branded buckets have several uses. Free Stuff Finder, a site that teaches people how to save money at multiple stores, reports that over 40,000 mini buckets sold last week. Free Stuff Finder explains that these buckets are perfect storage containers for items like paintbrushes and pens, or they can be used on smaller plants in a garden.

Like Yarie, ToolGuyd, a site that reviews tools, reports that the availability of the buckets depends on location. So, it may be best to check online to see if your local store stocks them.

What do the viewers think?

Some users offered tips for finding the buckets.

“Lowe’s has mini buckets [and] if you download the app for Lowe’s it tells you exactly what [aisle] stuff is located,” a viewer said.

“Little buckets are in paint,” a second said.

“Mini buckets are not in an aisle! Just bought one! Near the register. Look at the Christmas trees some were hanging on them!” a third replied.

Others wondered why people wanted the mini buckets in the first place.

“Why we need mini buckets!?” a viewer asked.

“I was thinking this too. I saw some at my store, and they are cute. lol They hold a pop can, that’s about it,” another agreed.

A viewer replied with their own reasons for wanting a viral mini bucket.

“Bc they’re cute. They will come handy one day. I bought a target 5 gallon one for no reason,” a viewer explained.

“Because TikTok,” a second said.

“Storage for small things, decoration, just because,” a third added.

“I ordered five online for pickup imma use them to plant mint,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Yarie via TikTok comments and Lowe’s via email.

