‘Should have just spit in my face’: Lowe’s shopper uses military discount to buy washer and dryer. Then she gets to checkout

In the U.S., out of respect for those who serve the nation domestically and overseas in the armed forces, it is customary for many kinds of businesses to offer a rebate or discount on goods and services to members of the six military branches.

Typically around 10% off the sticker price, military discounts offer a reduced price to veterans, active service members and their families, in most cases.

However, one Lowe’s shopper said she attempted to use her military discount while purchasing a two-in-one washing machine, only to find out that the retailer’s discount is more than underwhelming.

Lowe’s sticker shock

In the video that has drawn over 187,000 views on TikTok, user Syd Carroll (@sqidney_carroll) shows her checkout total, and says she was taken by surprise after going to the trouble of verifying her status to get a military discount.

“So I decided to splurge and get a washer and dryer combo—er, not combo, all-in-one—because I was like, you know what, I hate my washer and it barely works,” she says in the video. “I feel like it doesn’t get my clothes clean, and so I was already planning on spending about $2,000. But I remembered my Lowe’s has a military discount, so I was like, cool, I’ll make a whole account, go through the ID.me process to get that discount.”



Carroll then uncovers the part of the screen showing her total discount, which amounts to $3.70.

“They should have just spit in my face,” the poster says.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Carroll via TikTok comment as well as to Lowe’s via email regarding the video.

What *is* Lowe’s military discount?

So, Lowe’s generally has a 10% Everyday Military Discount that applies to most items the retailer stocks on its shelves, with some exceptions.

These exceptions, according to the retailer’s site, include:

Sale items

Items purchased using any other discount

Major appliances, or their accessories and parts

Gift cards, fees or installations

Rental, labor, or delivery services

In a follow-up video, Carroll clarifies that she did not review the exceptions to the discount before attempting to use it for a large appliance. She clarifies that she does not typically seek out a military discount.

Viewers weigh in

Some viewers were quick to point out that per Lowe’s discount policy, large appliances like washing machines are not covered by the military discount.

“If only they had a website that lists what is eligible for the discount, oh wait they do,” one commenter wrote.

“The military discount doesn’t include major appliances or items that are on sale,” another said. “And that’s all mentioned on the about page for the discount.”

“They don’t do it on major appliances anymore,” a further user claimed. “We found out in Aug when we had to replace ours.”

Other viewers recommended alternative means of getting a better deal with a military discount on appliances from other retailers.

“If you’re a vet you can go on the exchange website!” one commenter wrote. “They partner with Homedepot and have it tax free.”

“Costco has coupon if you buy 2 or more for example washer and dryer 1,199.98-100= 1,099.98 Plus taxes,” a second said. “(I was looking bc I might need to get all appliance for my house.”

“Not sure what brand of washer & dryer but LG gave me a better military discount & warranty from their website than Home Depot or Lowe’s did,” a further user shared.



