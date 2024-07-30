‘You needed new tires last like three seasons ago’: Woman’s low tire pressure light comes on. She can’t believe what was really going on with her tire

You should get new tires at least every six years, or when the tire tread depth reaches 4/32nds of an inch, according to AAA. If you can put a quarter in the tread and still see the top of George Washington’s head, that means the tread is worn down, and you should replace your tires. Some other telltale signs that you need new tires are if they have bubbles or cracks in them. Many vehicles will also alert drivers when somethings up with one of the tires in the form of a low tire pressure icon. But is that icon really reliable?

TikTok user Tranea Chanel’s (@traneachanel) low tire pressure icon came on. But it was seemingly too little, too late.

“My car talk about ‘low-pressure tire,’” TikTok user Tranea Chanel (@traneachanel) says, accidentally mixing up her words out of frustration.

Chanel then hops out of her 2011 Ford Explorer to show viewers what her tire looks like. It isn’t just low, in need of a little air. She was driving on a destroyed tire, to the point where the rim and the tire looked like they were about to separate. “You … think?” she exclaims.

Her video has been viewed over 506,000 times. Viewers cracked jokes in the comments section.

“You needed new tires last like three seasons ago,” one viewer joked.

“Just add some air,” a second quipped.

A recall

Chanel said in the comments section that she “just got a recall fixed.” The recall, she said, was “putting more pressure on my front tire.” And she seemingly knew her tire was busted already as she “was literally going to get my tire changed.”

There have been five safety recalls on the 2011 Ford Explorer, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. So it’s unclear which one Chanel is referring to.

But in her vehicle’s defense, the tire pressure icon is the only tire icon most vehicles have, meaning the car was simply doing its best to alert Chanel to the issue.

In a follow-up video, Chanel shows all four tires on the Ford. “Y’all think you’re mechanics,” she says, referring to viewers who overstepped with their opinions.

“My tires are brand new. It’s just this side that keeps [expletive] up,” she adds, showing off the damaged tire. “Like, I don’t know.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Chanel via TikTok comment and direct message as well as to Ford via email.

