‘This is why I dont trust anyone’: Man says lost iPhone scam is being used to rob people. Here’s how

A man went viral on TikTok after warning users about an iPhone scam that he said is being used to rob or harm people. User @haveagreatpositiveday posted a video detailing the scam nearly one week ago. As of Sunday, his clip had amassed over 207,900 views.

“This is basically a video to warn you of a scam that’s going on,” the content creator said. He encouraged viewers, too, to Google search “iPhone scam door-to-door” to get more information about the ruse.

“Everybody I’ve told this story to would’ve never thought that these people are trying to do this,” the content creator said.

@haveagreatpositiveday said that two women attempted to rob him while he was sitting in the parking lot of a Food Lion grocery store. He said that he was in his car, scrolling through Facebook Marketplace, when another vehicle pulled up next to him.

“A car comes up and this woman starts screaming,” he said. Initially, he added, he thought “she was having an altercation with some other woman.”

@haveagreatpositiveday said he cracked his window open slightly to better hear what the woman was saying. He noted, however, that he typically doesn’t let strangers get too close to his car.

Still, seeing his window ajar apparently gave the women the opening they needed to better talk to the content creator.

“She said, ‘Excuse me, you have my iPhone,’” the man recalled. Thankfully, the man said he was vigilant. “I already knew right there she was trying to scam me,” he said.

@haveagreatpositiveday explained to viewers that he didn’t have anyone else’s phone and knew the woman was up to no good. And, frustrated with the attempted scam, the content creator said he quickly left Food Lion.

“But then they follow me,” he said. “This is what happens when… the robbery doesn’t go correctly. Either they retreat, or they get really aggressive because it didn’t go their way.”

What’s happening, he said, is that the scammers will approach you and present an iPhone with the “Locate my iPhone” app showing that their “lost” phone is inside your home or in your car. In some cases, according to local media reports, the scammers will try to get inside your home or get you to leave the confines of your residence. As a result, police have warned people to remain cautious and stay vigilant if someone you don’t know attempts to enter your property.

@haveagreatpositiveday added, too, that it’s important for people to not try and “help” the scammers find their phone and to call the police if necessary.

“I’m making this video for you to be aware,” he said. “Pay attention to your surroundings at all times, and if someone comes up to you and says they lost their iPhone… don’t get caught up.”

“Be careful out there,” he added. “Do not fall for this scam.”

In the comments, a number of viewers expressed shock at how legit the scam seemed.

“I’m scared of humans,” one person said.

“It’s hard these days to trust all people,” another added. “But listen to your gut.”

“This is why I dont trust anyone anymore,” a third person wrote. “People are just horrible.”

Others, meanwhile, quipped that they could never get caught up in this particular scam because they don’t own an iPhone.

“GLAD I LOVE ANDROID,” one person said.

“Jokes on them,” another wrote. “Android user.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @haveagreatpositiveday via TikTok comment.