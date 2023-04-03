‘So that’s why when I make them at home I get drunk in 2 minutes’: Bar patron complains about long ice cube in ‘expensive’ drink

The giant ice cube discourse is back.

A bar patron on TikTok, Chloe Cockett @chloecockett, said she was “catfished” by her drink. Her £16 alcoholic drink at a Copenhagen, Denmark bar contained a giant type of ice cube called the Collins Spear in it, leaving little room for the liquid. In U.S. dollars, that drink cost Cockett nearly $20.

In the video, she starts to pull the Collins Spear out of the glass, revealing just how little alcohol she received.

“I love cocktails and I don’t mind spending money, but this maybe crossed my line,” her caption for the video reads. “I’m aware of the amount of liquid in cocktails, the 15 cm ice cube took me by surprise.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @chloecockett via Instagram direct message. The food and travel vlogger received 1.6 million views for the video.

Viewers are divided on Cockett’s take, with some arguing giant ice cubes should be expected when purchasing cocktails and some arguing they, too, would be upset if they received that little alcohol for the price.

“Every week somebody makes this discovery,” one commenter wrote. “Don’t drink cocktails if you want a full glass of liquid. Switch to wine.”

“TikTok commenters missing the point of the vid completely and thinking $16 is a fair price,” a second commenter wrote.

“People don’t understand that you can understand the volume and still be pissed at the price,” another argued.

The Collins Spear, according to OHLQ, “is a large, elongated bar of ice used when a cocktail is served in a tall glass, like a highball or Collins glass, from which it gets its name. … Because of its large size, it will melt more slowly than small cubes, so it may also have a practical purpose when you prefer less dilution for a particular cocktail.” Back in August, another TikToker griped about a different type of giant ice cube, the “large cube.” “At cocktail bars, large cubes are usually two inches by two inches, fitting snugly and attractively in a lowball glass much the way the Collins Spear does in a highball glass,” OHLQ reported.