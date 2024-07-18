‘This is the THIRD time’: Little Ruby’s Cafe customers walk out after ‘heartbreaking’ experience. They’re not alone

A Little Ruby’s customer claimed she had to leave the restaurant because of its poor service, adding to a long list of patrons who accuse the cafe of bad customer service.

The now-viral TikTok video uploaded by Yasmin (@yazzydabrat) has racked up over 4.3 million views and more than 10,000 likes.

“Watch my mom and I leave this popular NYC restaurant because of their poor customer service,” text overlaid on the clip read.

The clip highlighted the reason why the women felt so mistreated that they had to leave.

“So every time we come here, they never take our orders first,” the woman said, speaking to the camera while seated in the restaurant. “This table came here after us, and they’re getting their orders taken first.”

She further explained that her mom believes the maltreatment has everything to do with racism.

After the women decided to leave, they also alleged one of the restaurant’s workers spoke to them disrespectfully.

“He said, ‘Let’s get it; let’s get It,” Yasmin accused, seemingly suggesting the worker snappily requested their order before they ultimately decided to leave.

The women also said he didn’t apologize for the bad experience they had.

In the comments section, many offered words of support to the women.

“I love that y’all got up and left,” user @Biggulpdrinker wrote. “Well done!”

“This happens so often in nyc it’s ridiculous the waiters forget about you and then expect a 30% tip,” user Carolyn Borock said.

Others said they had the same experience

“Same thing happened to my friends and I, but we waited until they got our order (we ordered a lot) and we just left after,” user Moldycheese wrote.

“Bf and I used to always go and they always ignored us we had to beg for their attention. Thats why the last time we went we walked out on the bill,” user F shared. “No one even noticed. :/”

Another viewer said, “LITERALLY SAME THING HAPPENED TO ME HERE; when we got up to leave the waiter literally was like oh wow I was about to go to you guys oh well, bye … and my mom and I asked for a manager at that point.”

Another viewer alleged the cafe has since begun to censor the comments section of its social media.

“I’m crying [they] turned off the comments on their videos,” user RottenVampire commented.

In the comments section of one of the cafe’s videos, some accused the restaurant of mistreating Black customers.

“Come drink and eat at our racist establishment,” user ReirMelody wrote. “But if your black,,,stay home.”

“WORST ATMOSPHERE TO BE AROUND,” user Yamlet said. “YOU DONT FEEL SAFE OR COMFORTABLE, HORRIBLE CUSTOMER SERVICE, THEY’RE RACIST.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Little Ruby’s Cafe by contact form and Yasmin via email for comment.

TikTok has become a common platform used by customers to call out racism they allegedly face while dining out. One woman recently accused TKK Fried Chicken of overcharging her and serving her slowly because she is Black. Two Black customers also went viral after they said they faced racism while dining at Birdies Eats and Drinks.

