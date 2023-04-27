‘Bro bout to spend the whole day earned on a ride home’: Little Caesar’s worker has to Uber home after shift

Transportation to and from work can become difficult for those who do not have cars, depending on whether someone lives in an area with public transportation and how far they live from their jobs.

One Little Caesar’s employee says she spends half of her paycheck on Uber rides to get to and from work, sparking discussion of the high cost of transportation. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, transportation is the second highest expense for most American households, after housing and excluding healthcare benefits.

In a viral TikTok video posted by user Alexis (@a.lexapro1), the Little Caesar’s worker shows herself spinning and waiting for her Uber to arrive after her shift. In her caption, she writes that she spends about half of her paycheck on rides to and from work.

The clip has drawn over 426,000 views on the platform as of Thursday morning.

“There goes half my paycheck,” the caption reads.

Some viewers suggested that they have found other cost-effective methods of transportation to prevent them from spending the equivalent of a car payment on ride shares.

“Had that struggle too,” one commenter wrote. “Cheap alternative is a moped if you don’t live like 10 miles away.”

“I couldn’t even imagine taking an Uber everyday, would be $23 a day.. I got a e bike instead,” another said.

“Yo consider motorized or even electric bikes, skateboards, etc.,” a third suggested. “My boy saved $100s getting a electric skateboard for his 10mile commute.”

Others shared that they were also dependent on Uber and other ride-share companies to get to and from work. Some found ways to work with their employer to avoid rate spikes throughout the day.

“Used to be me 800$ paychecks and spending 250$ of it on Uber itself,” one claimed.

“One day the Uber cost more that the hours I would have work that day so I had to call in sick,” a second commented.

“What I do when that happens is that I call in saying to work later bc of uber fares spiking in prices, so they understand,” a third added.