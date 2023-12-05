‘I thought that was a wooden spoon’: Customer orders from under-staffed Little Caesars. She didn’t expect what she received

A Little Caesars customer shared an unusual order they received from a location with only two people on staff in a video that is quickly climbing to 1 million views.

“They’re doing the best they can with what they got. it’s good af regardless,” TikTok user Luda (@ludicrousdonut) wrote in the video’s caption.

In the clip, Luda showcases a pizza and breadsticks order from Little Caesars, noting with amusement that the pizza wasn’t cut.

“Let’s go say God bless the two people running the Little Caesars, right? Because this was breadstick crazy,” she says, showing off a crispy, thin breadstick, usually known as Crazy Bread.

“They didn’t cut the f*cking pizza. Pizza!” she exclaims, laughing.

Despite the mishap, Luda remains in good spirits, possibly anticipating the video’s viral potential. This incident subtly points to the broader issue of labor shortages in fast food.

The response from TikTok users varied.

One empathized with the employees, commenting, “They must be so overworked.”

Another user humorously remarked on the quality of the pizza: “That looks like the best Little Caesars pizza I’ve ever seen lmao.”

A further viewer shared a double-entendre with the situation and one of Little Caesar’s iconic items, simply adding, “Crazy bread!”

This video inadvertently sheds light on the ongoing labor shortage challenges facing the fast-food industry. A recent Forbes article suggested that technology might bridge the gap left by these shortages. A key component of this technological shift is self-service kiosks. Interestingly, over 47% of the Gen-Z cohort and nearly 46% of the Millennial cohort have reported occasionally utilizing kiosks when ordering at fast-food restaurants.

If the Little Caesars in Luda’s video had implemented self-service kiosks, the employees might have had more time to focus on preparing the food, possibly avoiding the uncut pizza scenario. However, this shift towards technology also raises questions about the traditional dynamics of fast-food service.

Luda’s Little Caesars video brings to the forefront a critical debate in the fast-food industry: the balance between technological advancements and traditional service methods. As fast-food restaurants increasingly look towards creative technological solutions to address labor shortages and improve efficiency, it prompts a crucial question for both consumers and industry players: Are we ready to embrace these changes, or do we still yearn for the old-fashioned way of service?

The Daily Dot has reached out to Little Caesars via email and Luda via TikTok comment for further information.