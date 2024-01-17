‘Convinced the whole liquid thing is a scam to inconvenience travelers’: Woman says she refuses to take her liquids out of her carry-on when going through TSA

In a video sparking much discourse, TikToker Emily Broxton (@emilybroxton28) argues that she never takes her 4-ounce liquids out of her carry-on when going through the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) line at the airport.

In the viral video, Broxton documents herself moving through the airport. Over the footage, we see the text: “One thing about me is I will never be taking my liquids out of my carry-on.”



She continues, “I have never been bothered about this by TSA and am convinced the whole liquid thing is a scam to inconvenience travelers.”

Broxton told the Daily Dot that she thinks “it is important to note that my TikTok is in reference to liquids that are in containers of 4 ounces or less. I have never had an issue at TSA with liquid containers of that size.”

According to TSA.gov, travelers’ are required to follow the 3-1-1 rule when traveling with liquids, gels, and aerosols packed in carry-on luggage. The 3-1-1 rule requests that liquids, gels, and aerosols are “3.4 ounces or less per container” must be stored in a “1-quart size, clear, plastic, zip-top bag (all liquids must fit in bag)” and that each traveler is permitted one bag per person.

TSA.gov also states that when travelers are in the standard screening lane, they must “remove the 3-1-1 liquids bag and place it in the bin.”

Yet, Broxton claims she has never been asked to remove her liquids, which is why she feels she doesn’t need to.

She is not the only person who holds this perspective. Her viral video has 905,000 views, with many viewers sharing their thoughts on the matter.

A handful of viewers shared her sentiment expressing similar experiences. “I have never once taken my liquids out or even put them in a ziplock bag. I don’t even make sure my products are under the oz I just hope for the best,” one commented.

Yet, others disagree, citing specific airports that are incredibly strict about the rule, such as the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). “LAX constant traveler I have 100% been stopped and either have stuff thrown away or had to run to get a bag.”

Many viewers who have traveled internationally also disagreed with Broxton’s claim, arguing that airports abroad are much more strict. “Yeah maybe in the US, but almost all international airports make you take it out and have signs and someone there telling you to take them out as well,” a viewer shared.

“I did this even traveling through Europe until I got to France and they tossed everything out and the ones that were like .1 over it was so sad,” another committed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Emily Broxton for comment via email.