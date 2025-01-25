‘Alignments is SO worth it’: Mechanic says watch out for lifetime alignment deals. So, do you really need an alignment?

Finding a good mechanic is one of the most important parts of car maintenance. Knowing that your mechanic isn’t going to scam you through unnecessary add-ons when you go in for a routine service is crucial.

Recently, mechanic shop Accurate Automotive (@accurateautoinc) garnered over 126,000 views as of publication when a mechanic explained one of the major scams to avoid.

What’s lifetime wheel alignment?

According to the mechanic, the one scam that really sticks out is lifetime tire alignment.

“They want you to keep coming back to check your alignment, and alignments don’t go bad that often,” he said.

According to Les Schwab, a wheel alignment “improves vehicle safety by keeping the right amount of the tire in contact with the road and preventing your vehicle from pulling to the left or right.”

Wheel alignment is affected over time by the “settling of the suspension, including fatigue and bushing which will gradually change alignment.” Additionally, alignment can get messed up if your tires wear out unevenly, if you strike a curb or pothole, go off-roading, or after an accident.

Multiple companies offer lifetime services, including Firestone Complete Auto Care, which offers consumers free wheel alignment every six months or every 6,000 miles as long as they own the vehicle. Services include inflating tires to their correct pressure and inspecting the suspension and steering systems.

Is regular wheel alignment necessary?

According to Tom Kadlec Kia, “Yes, tire alignment is one of the most important maintenance tasks. If your wheels are misaligned, your vehicle will experience a dramatic drop in handling capability. It’ll constantly pull in one direction, which can greatly inhibit its ability to turn or move in a straight line. This not only makes driving more difficult and reduces ride comfort, but it can jeopardize you and your passengers’ safety.”

It continues, “In addition, failure to realign your wheels regularly can cause your cost of car ownership to go up considerably. Wheels that aren’t properly aligned may lead to uneven tire wear, which means you’ll have to replace your tires more frequently. It isn’t uncommon for wheel misalignment to result in flat spots and tire blowouts because it can cause your tires to experience added tension. Also, misaligned wheels can lead to damaged wheel rims and suspension, which can affect the performance and longevity of your vehicle.”

How often should you get your wheels aligned?

Tom Kadlec Kia states, “The interval for wheel alignment can vary significantly depending on the type of vehicle you own, your driving habits, and other factors. Most mechanics recommend that you get a wheel alignment once every two or three years. However, the best thing to do is to follow the recommended interval in your owner’s manual.”

Some viewers feel that lifetime alignment isn’t such a bad deal

“Alignments is SO worth it. I daily drive a 5.0 and road trip the MF to visit family across 3 states. My alignment goes outta spec every 6 months legit. Can even tell by the tire tread,” a viewer said.

“They do go bad if you live in a state with a lot of potholes,” another added.

“Dude, move to New Orleans and see if you don’t need an allinment monthly!!!!” a third said.

What are some other supposed scams?

Though Accurate Automotive only listed lifetime wheel alignment as a scam to avoid, there are tons of others.

According to McCarthy Auto Group, other major scams include routine maintenance that uncovers new, mysterious problems, only accepting cash, engine and transmission flushes, fuel cleaning, and pushing to replace perfectly good parts.

Additionally, if they won’t show you the broken part or return the old, damaged parts to you, then they are up to something.

Viewers listed some other scams.

“Pollen filter is big SCAM,” one said.

“Anything that’s ‘free,’” a second added.

“Selling powering steering fluid to a car that has electric power stering,” a third remarked.

“Cabin filter replacement,” a fourth said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Accurate Automotive via TikTok comments.

