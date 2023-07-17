‘Isn’t it technically still the dealers car?’: Viewers defend dealership after customer says he found tracking device on leased car

One man has a warning for all who lease cars: Your dealership may be tracking you.

In a viral video that has amassed over 3.2 million views and over 130,000 likes, TikTok user TheMechanicDad (@themechanicdad) showed users how he discovered a tracking device in a car while trying to complete an inspection.

“So here’s a warning for all y’all leasing cars,” he said in the clip.

He then proceeded to attempt to plug an OBD2 diagnostic tool into the vehicle, but it would not properly attach.

“It’s cause the dealership installed a tracking device,” he explained.

In the space where the tool was meant to be plugged in, the mechanic pulled out a black tracking device.

“If you’re leasing your car, check to see if you have one of these in there,” he advised. “And if you do, throw that sh*t away.”

TheMechanicDad has amassed 16,000 followers on TikTok with content about simple tips and tricks for taking care of your automobile. However, not everyone agreed with him about the dealership’s decision to track their vehicles.

“If you’re leasing a car isn’t it technically still the dealers car?” one user pointed out. “I feel like they have the right to do that if so.”

“Don’t throw [it] away,” another said. “It’s in the contract.”

Others explained what happened when they discovered tracking devices in their own leased cars.

“I found one on my x wife car,” one person wrote.” I wired it to a small 12v battery and shipped it to a company I looked up in Russia.”

“My husband disconnected that once and they called him and told him to plug it back in,” another commented.

This isn’t the first time a video about tracking devices has gone viral on the platform. In June, a debate ensued when a mechanic removed a car tracker after his customer said her ex-boyfriend was tracking her, but viewers cast suspicion on the claim.

The Daily Dot reached out to TheMechanicDad via TikTok comment.