‘Is it illegal to order off the kids’ menu?’: Woman orders a kids’ meal through room service. Hotel worker questions where the kid is

Many restaurants don’t allow customers over 12 years old to order off the kids’ menu. But adults who want to order off the children’s menu—either to save money or because they aren’t too hungry or for portion control reasons—often circumvent these rules by ordering their meal to-go. One would think an adult could successfully order off the kids’ menu via room service, as you don’t have to face servers when you order or eat, right?

In a video with over 735,000 views, TikTok user Vanessa von Schwarz (@vanessaschwarzz) says she was questioned by a hotel worker after ordering a kids’ meal via room service. She sits in her hotel room, cutting up a pepperoni pizza, as she recalls the incident.

“I’m in Japan right now, and I just ordered room service,” she says. “And the girl who brought it to my room, opens the door and she’s like, ‘Where’s the kid?’”

“‘You ordered off the kid’s menu?’” she says the worker continued to question.

“Is it really bad if I order some chicken nuggets and, like, a pizza? Like, a kid’s pizza and french fries?” she asks. Then, she dabs her mouth with a napkin and is clearly exasperated. “Let me enjoy my kids’ meal in peace!”

She emphasizes her frustration by smacking her hands together. She added in the text overlay: “Is it illegal to order off the kids menu as an adult.”

Schwarz further expressed her feelings in the caption, writing, “I feel judged.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Schwarz via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. In the comments section, viewers related to Schwarz’s feelings.

“I hate when restaurants don’t let adults order off the kids menu like ik it somewhat has to do with reduced prices but i’ll even pay extra for it i’m just picky,” one viewer said.

“No bc it’s so rude that I can’t order off the kids menu sometimes. Like I’m broke and I’m not gonna finish the big one, I want the smaller portion,” a second agreed.

“Especially if the options on the kids menu aren’t even available on the reg menu!!!” a third remarked.

According to the Daily Meal, kids’ meals are a promotional method to appeal to families. If adults start ordering off the kid’s menu, the restaurant loses money.

