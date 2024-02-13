‘Costco is a bulk store?’: Woman says she was kicked out of Costco for taking too many boxes of dumplings

A woman who’s been chronicling her obsession with dumplings from the wholesale store Costco is pushing back on criticism that she’s hoarding products from the store. However, based on statements the woman posted online, it’s likely that there’s little validity to her statement.

Miami-based TikTok creator Patricia Isabelle (@patriciaisabelle) claimed in a recent video, posted on Jan. 28, that she was “kicked out” of Costco because she was stocking up on too many dumplings from the wholesale giant. The video where she makes the claims has garnered more than 279,000 views.

“So Costco kicked me out because I was taking all the dumplings, and they said I had to limit how many dumplings I was getting,” Patricia said.

But in a video posted a week earlier, Patricia made the same claim but stated at the end of that video, “That story is not even true. But if they were to say something like that to me. I would just send somebody else in for me.”

In the Jan. 28 video, Patricia criticized people who assumed she empties Costco’s shelves of dumplings.

“I didn’t take all the dumplings,” Patricia said. “I took a lot of dumplings, but I didn’t take all the dumplings, and if anything, it’s a bulk store.”

The dumplings in question are the steamed chicken and vegetable dumplings from the company Bibigo. Patricia has more than a dozen videos on her account raving about the product. Based on a quick search on Bibigo’s website, its chicken and vegetable dumplings can be bought at Walmarts, Dollar Generals and Targets in the Miami area. Patricia’s preferred way to eat her dumplings consists of marinating them in a concoction of soy sauce, hot honey, and chili oil.

“This here’s what I call dumpling sauce,” Patricia said in one of her videos in which she details her sauce recipe.

The Daily Dot reached out to Patricia via email for further information.

Commenters on her video mentioned how they’d been searching for the specific brand of dumplings for months, while others defended Patricia indulging in one of her favorite foods.

“Holy crap…unless it was posted buy however many your want,” user @talstro said. “It’s your money and unless she took the dumplings out of someone’s cart [it’s none of your] business.”

“These are my favorite!!! My Costco hasn’t had them in months,” user @stacimarie0000 said.

But despite some pretty tame comments, there were those that were critical of Patricia’s opinions.

“I guess you are out of the loop of the store’s food shortage,” user @elizabeth_piercing said.