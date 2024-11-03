‘It’s a pretty out there design’: Expert reveals the new Kia Tasman. But not everybody is on board

Automotive expert Paul Maric (@paulmaric) took to TikTok to introduce viewers to the new Kia Tasman, receiving mixed reactions.

In the clip, which has gained over 627,400 views, Maric films in what appears to be a Kia showroom, getting a closer look at the first-ever Kia pickup truck.

“This is the new Kia Tasman. What do you reckon?” Maric begins. “It is a pretty out-there design.”

What are the key features of the new Kia Tasman?

Maris shares that the new model is powered by a 2.2-liter diesel engine that delivers 440 Newton meters of torque.

“We’ve got some pretty cool features,” Maric explains, gesturing down the side of the vehicle.

He points out the storage box built into the wheel arch and highlights the all-terrain tires and front recovery points, which are key components of this off-road-ready model.

Inside, Maric notes, the South Korean manufacturer has packed in some unique, practical features.

“You’ve got something you’re gonna find on an F-150,” he says, referring to the tray in the center console.

The vehicle includes features like a locking rear differential, low-range full-time four-wheel drive, and even displays the car’s dimensions—as Maric explains.

Kia plans to roll out the Tasman sometime next year, with “a stack of accessories and a lot of development work in Australia.”

Maric concludes by asking for the audience’s thoughts, saying, “Let me know what you reckon about the new Kia Tasman.”

What does the auto world think of the new Kia Tasman?

The new Kia Tasman’s design is definitely polarizing. Car site Edmunds, for instance, described it as “wild” but admitted it’s a look they “dig.”

However, there is good news for the American naysayers. Edumnds revealed that Kia America doesn’t have any plans to bring the pickup truck to the U.S.

“However, we are always studying the market and constantly evaluating our product portfolio to offer the right mix of vehicles to our customers,” a Kia America spokesperson allegedly told Edmunds.

Viewers were unkind toward the new Kia Tasman

In the comments under Maric’s video, users expressed strong disappointment toward the new pickup truck’s design.

“Somehow the cyber truck doesn’t look so bad anymore,” criticized one user.

“Kia and Hyundai needa just give up,” remarked another.

“That front end is abysmal,” wrote a third.

Maric shares more insights

In an email exchange with the Daily Dot, Maric offered insights into Kia’s bold new pickup truck design and what sets it apart in the crowded Australian market.



First, the auto expert shared his thoughts on the polarizing design.

“This is Kia’s first-ever entry into the dual-cab pickup truck space and, certainly in the Australian market, there is a huge amount of options for buyers to choose from,” he explained. “There’s also now a huge amount of options for buyers to choose from, from the Chinese market. This means a new entrant needs to stand out both in terms of technology and design.”

“Given Kia’s direction with the rest of their products, it appears they have gone for a very out-there design,” Maric added. “It has caused a HUGE amount of attention—and as the saying goes, all press is good press!”

Moving past the looks, Maric rated the specs of Kia’s new pickup positively but acknowledged a potential shortcoming in performance.

“Kia has done a great job delivering a very high-quality and high-tech interior that appears to outclass most of the competitors in the segment,” he writes. “Features like a reclining second row and even storage within the wheel arches are just things you don’t see in this segment at the moment.”

Maric mentions some downsides

However, Maric also added some downsides. He wrote, “It does feel like it could be let down by the engine, though; the 2.2-liter turbocharged diesel only produces 441Nm of torque, which is around 10-20% down on most of its peers—this could become an issue when towing a large load or hauling heavy items.”

When asked what unique features of the Kia Tasman set it apart from other off-road vehicles, Maric highlighted some standout details.

“Things like storage within the wheel arches, dual Qi wireless phone chargers, a folding table for the front row. Even features like heated and cooled seats and a heated steering wheel could be game changers for the brand in this segment,” he wrote.

For Kia’s first dual-cab pickup, Maric thinks the Tasman’s unique approach may help it stand out in a competitive field, even if the design has sparked debate.

@paulmaric Suss the folding work table and hidden storage compartment in the new Kia Tasman. ♬ original sound – Paul Maric

The Daily Dot reached out to Kia via email for comment.

