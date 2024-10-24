‘Kia is buying mine back too’: Dealership finds solution after woman’s nightmare Telluride. Now, she wants your help picking a new car

TikTok user Alyssa Nicole (@lyssnicole_), whose Kia Telluride had been causing problems for weeks, finally had some good news to share with her audience.

Featured Video

She previously went viral on TikTok after blasting Kia for not addressing her issues properly. Nicole reported that her emergency brake would randomly deploy, creating a serious driving hazard.

Despite this serious issue and several active recalls on the car, Nicole said her dealership wouldn’t provide a loaner car, fix her vehicle, or investigate what was wrong.

After her videos went viral with millions of views and thousands of comments, she finally received some help.

Advertisement

Kia agrees to buy the faulty Telluride back

In her last update video, which has gathered 76,500 views, Nicole revealed that Kia has agreed to buy back her vehicle.

“They are buying the car back,” Nicole began, adding that Kia “could not duplicate the issue that I brought it in for.”

With the automaker unable to fix the problem, they ruled the car unsafe, and Nicole is now awaiting a surrender date.

Advertisement

Until then, Kia is covering the cost of a rental car, which is a Toyota Highlander.

“Yes, I know I should have got that car to begin with,” she joked.

Nicole went on to express her gratitude to her TikTok audience.

“Thank you so much to all of you, all the support, all the tagging, everything,” she said. “Without you guys, I don’t think that we would be anywhere near where we are today.”

Advertisement

As the buyback process continues, Nicole makes it clear that she’s ready to move on.

“We cannot wait to get rid of the Kia,” she said. “And our car journey has ended here on TikTok.”

In closing, Nicole invited her followers to stay tuned for more life updates.

“If you guys want to still follow along for some mom content or random content, feel free,” she concluded.

Advertisement

Is a 2024 Toyota Highlander really the move though?

The car is beloved and the automaker is known for its consistency. Then again the 2024 model was recently put on a stop sale. As one expert noted on TikTok:

“If you’re looking to buy a Grand Highlander, we should expect December if not 2025 to really have your car done,” @tomislavmikula said. “This might not be the news you want to hear, but this is what Toyota is saying.”

As he explained, Toyota this summer halted sales amid airbag issues. And Toyota plans to resume sales of the Highlander this month and resolve all issues in the coming months.

Advertisement

In the comments, TikTok users were eager to offer some advice on which new vehicle the woman should purchase.

Due to the many comments suggesting she get a Mazda, even the official TikTok account for the manufacturer.

“The Mazda suggestions in the comments are melting our hearts,” they wrote. “Alyssa, if you’re considering Mazda and have any questions, please reach out!”

Advertisement

“If you want more options than just the Toyota, check out the Honda Pilot,” suggested one user. “it’s pretty sleek with third row too!”

“Buy the Highlander brand new,” wrote another. “Trust me!”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Alyssa Nicole (@lyssnicole_) via TikTok message and comments, as well as Kia via email.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.