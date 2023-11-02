‘No one’s gonna talk about her skin being 10 times darker’: Khloe Kardashian accused by fans of blackfishing

Khloe Kardashian is being accused by fans of blackfishing after posting her Bratz doll costume to Instagram on Halloween.

After her post went viral, fans flooded the comment section of her post and brought the issue to other social websites as well.

The user @criminalplaza on Twitter went viral for quoting PopBase’s tweet that shared two photos of Khloe’s costume. @criminalplaza’s tweet has reached over 12.8 million views by Wednesday afternoon.

and where is khloe kardashian https://t.co/hpJtqFU6su — kie (@criminalplaza) October 31, 2023

“Where is Khloe Kardashian,” the user tweets, joking that the picture looks nothing like Khloe.

“Thought she was Jesy Nelson for a sec,” a user responded back.

A comment under Khloe’s original Instagram post says, “Girl who the hell is this, you’re not even recognizable.” The comment reached over 15,000 likes.

Another agrees saying, “Girl I thought this was a random black woman.” The change in Khloe’s skin-tone is what most fans criticize about her costume.

“No one’s gonna talk about her skin being 10 times darker,” another says.

One user came to Khloe’s defense saying, “First off her skin is tanned, not black.”

Although a different user disagreed and responded, “she’s literally a half shade darker than the black man fixing her hair,” referring to Khloe’s stylists in the first photo of her post.

“Combined with the styling I can see how this might cause offense,” a user responds, “but I don’t see the tan itself as a reason.”

However another user believes, “This is most definitely blackface and I don’t appreciate it.”

“Why are the Kardashians obsessed with being black?” another asks. “They are so white,” they add.

Another comment came to Khloe’s defense again stating that none of the Bratz dolls Khloe and her friends dressed up as are Black. One says, “How are they trying to be black if Chloe is white, Jade is Asian, and Yasmine is Hispanic? Makes no sense.”

Fans are still disappointed in Khloe and believe she was purposely blackfishing.

“Remove these photos and let’s have a discussion about cultural appropriation,” one more comment under Khloe’s post read.

The Daily Dot reached out to Khloe’s representatives via email.