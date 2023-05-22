‘They dish person must called off or sum dat day’: Applicant says KFC had him wash dishes on interview day and didn’t hire him

Job interviews can be a grueling process. They can involve multiple rounds, incredible waits—and when someone actually gets the job, unrealistic expectations about what is expected of the applicant.

However, they can also bring with them surprises, as TikTok user G’antre (@g.marquis04) recently noted.

In a video with over 893,000 views, G’antre recalls an experience he claimed to have had while interviewing for a job at KFC.

“I’ll never forget KFC had me wash dishes for my interview & never hired me,” he writes in the text overlaying the video.

“They dish person must called off or sum dat day,” G’antre wrote in the caption.

As many users noted in comments, the practice of making people work during an interview and not compensating them is illegal.

“…Unless the ‘work’ performed is de minimus (that means ‘really minimum’)…you need to compensate the applicant for his or her working time,” writes Devora L. Lindeman, Esq. “State and federal laws require compensation at no less than minimum wage when someone provides services for your company…”

“You do not have to pay what the ‘hourly’ rate would be for the job, but the minimum wage rate is the base hourly rate you must pay for each hour worked during the interview,” Lindeman explains.

That said, many users in comments claimed to have had similar experiences.

“Subway tried to get me to clean the bathrooms on an interview,” shared a user.

“I did 2 hours on a job for a interview to some taco place,” added another. “not hired lol.”

“Toni&Guy hair salon told me they’d hire me [and] invited me for induction,” remembered a third. “They made me clean, make coffees for 6 hours [and] didn’t hire me or pay me.”

Others simply said they would not have put up with such a request.

“I would’ve smashed everything I washed,” claimed a commenter.

“the job don’t pay at the interview and I don’t work at the interview,” detailed a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to KFC and G’andre via email.