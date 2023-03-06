‘Absolutely not worth it’: Worker slams companies that require candidates to do more than 2 job interviews

A woman calls out companies that require applicants to undergo months-long interview processes, warning that this may make qualified candidates lose interest.

In the video posted by TikToker Callie (@_cal_cifer) on Mar. 4, she explains why applicants may lose interest in a job that requires them to “come into 3 or 4 interviews.”

She lists a “selection process [that] takes more than a month,” having to explain her resume to every interviewer, and a lack of transparent salary ranges as other reasons why candidates may lose interest.

“If you don’t want to be honest and transparent with applicants, that’s your prerogative. But good applicants are not going to wait around,” she says in the clip.

In the comments section, users were split on whether a long hiring process was unnecessary.

“As a hiring manager, I put obstacles in front of candidates to test their resolve. It works,” one user wrote.

“No one wants to work. Maybe stop making your hiring process more complicated than the job itself!!!!” another said.

“Employers need to realize they are not the cream of the crop and they are not in charge. If they want good employees, they have to cater to that,” a third added.

Others shared their own job application pet peeves.

“If I have to fill out a cover letter on top of my resume and fill everything out manually in your application, I’m absolutely not interested,” a commenter said.

“Or jobs that ask you to do sample work and then steal your work and don’t give you the job,” another wrote.

