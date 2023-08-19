‘I saw someone say $100 is the new $20 and it haunts me’: Tenant uses Keurig box for garbage ‘since trash cans wanna be $100 now’

A college student at Arizona State University went viral after she shared how she uses a cardboard Keurig box as a trash can to save money.

TikToker Kenn (@kennn.west) filmed a short video showing her living situation as a college student. The video has been viewed 750,500 times and received nearly 97,000 likes as of publication.

The video begins with the camera panning over Kenn’s sparsely furnished apartment. Then, the shot zooms in on a Keurig box with a trash bag in it next to her counter.

A text overlay reads: “Since trash cans wanna be $100 now.”

Kitchen trash cans can be expensive. However, through a quick online search, shoppers can find a range of options below $20 and above $200. While there are inexpensive options for every type of trash can, premium trash cans are designed to last a decade or longer. Higher costs generally translate to better materials, patented technologies, and warranties.

However, Kenn’s struggle is still understandable.

Inflation has taken a toll on U.S. household bills. In 2022, inflation raised average household spending by $433 a month. While prices have stabilized, electricity and groceries are still above pre-inflation prices. Many items a newly independent college student requires are facing the highest inflation rate in 40 years. Items like cookware, cleaning products, and furnishings have risen anywhere from 5-10% in price.

