More than two years after Kellogg’s launch of a product promising an instant bowl of milk and cereal with the addition of water, the Instabowl is still a marvel for some consumers.

Featured Video

While it might be on shelves in some grocery stores, viewers of a particular video that originated from TikTok are still floored by the concept.

Originally posted in 2023 by user @jwilltheproducer, the video was reposted to the platform by user @getchaweightup, where it garnered over 1.3 million views.

“Yo, Kelloggs really made the ‘just put some water on that sh*t’ cereal,” the poster says off-camera.

Advertisement

The video then cuts to the referenced scene from the movie Friday, featuring Ice Cube, in which he remarks upon not having any milk at home for his cereal.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @jwilltheproducer via TikTok direct message, as well as to Kellogg’s via email regarding the video.

What is an Instabowl?

A relatively simple and straightforward product, the Kellogg’s Instabowl is essentially a prepackaged serving of cereal mixed with a powdered milk that turns into the familiar dairy product with the addition of water.

Advertisement

Retailing for $1-$2.50, depending on where you buy it, the Instabowl promises convenience for customers on the go, as well as a cereal option that might be suitable for long-term storage, based on customer reviews.

“In recent years, there has been a huge trend toward portability for food, especially as busy schedules and life’s everyday curve balls prevent traditional sit-down meals,” Chris Stolsky, marketing director at the Kellogg Company, told Food & Wine in 2022 when the product first launched. “We created Kellogg’s Instabowls as an easy solution for the ‘anytime cereal break’ so you can now bring your favorite Kellogg’s cereals with you wherever life takes you and not have to worry about milk, dishes, or clean-up.”

Viewers weigh in

Despite being a product that has been around for over two years—using old school technology, as noted by Food & Wine—the idea of an Instabowl still seemed novel to some viewers.

Advertisement

“That’s really good idea especially if you go camping,” one commenter wrote.

“That’s so smart for super long road trips or long camping trips don’t gotta pay for milk you’d probably only use half-3/4 a quart max just use a bottle out of the travel pallet of water,” another said.

“Damn thats smart imma get me some,” a further user wrote.

However, for some viewers, the product is a reminder of childhood and growing up with less resources. Several commenters reflected on growing up receiving powdered milk from food assistance organizations such as their local food banks, and remarked that the idea was not really all that groundbreaking.

Advertisement

“I remember putting water in my cereal as a kid and when times get hard i go back to broke roots to make thru til next pay check,” one commented.

“Pshhh y’all never had powder milk , I grew up on that , the struggle was real ahah,” another commenter wrote.

“We had powdered milk in the 70s and 80s,” a third said. “It’s not new.”



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.