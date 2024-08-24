‘Wait until she sees you without the shoes on’: Viral sneakers add 3 inches to your height. Are women buying it?

Height-enhancing sneakers are the next viral trend for men, says @iam.thats.a.bad.idea in a TikTok he uploaded on Aug. 14. He’s advertising a pair of white, three-inch platform sneakers.

His TikTok has over 11 million views and over 6,000 comments.

KDN Shoes sells the platform sneakers on TikTok shop. The viral shoes, which come in eight different colors, have a 4.4 rating and nearly 3,0000 reviews. They’ve also sparked rampant debate online.

Are the platform sneakers good quality?

The TikToker praises the platform sneakers as comfortable, good-looking, and affordable. They cost about $20.

“You can see [there’s] a ton of padding on the inside,” he says. “The arch support is great.”

However, many commenters pointed out that the shoes have loose threading.

“They do fall apart easily,” one user wrote.

The platform sneakers’ reviews on TikTok shop are similarly mixed.

“Soles peel off in a couple weeks of use,” one reviewer wrote.

Another reviewer said the rubber soles started detaching after a day.

“The insole is so thin that you feel every plastic rib jabbing through the shoe when walking,” the reviewer continued. “The shoe looks good but quality is of the dollar store shoes.”

Another reviewer said they like the shoes, but that they would recommend buying sole inserts.

“This is the most comfortable shoe I’ve had in a long time,” another reviewer wrote. “It fits true to size and is so soft. It’s like a cloud on your feet!”

Should men wear platform shoes?

At the start of his TikTok, @iam.thats.a.bad.idea demonstrated the difference in his height with and without the platform sneakers on.

“Brb, about to go pull some 6 foot ladies,” his caption reads.

Viewers discussed the height-enhancing element of the shoes in the comments.

“Notice how there’s no women in the comments saying this is catfishing,” one viewer wrote in the comments.

Heterosexual men often lie about their height to appear more attractive to women, according to El País.

In March, the Spanish newspaper shared that Bumble’s height filter is one of the most popular.

However, the conversation around men’s height is in flux. A Bumble representative told El País that, for over 30% of the dating app’s users, “height is no longer an important issue.”

“Us short kings need to stick together,” another wrote.

“Shoes that make you taller, and they are going viral, shows how insecure people are… just be you,” another wrote.

In December 2023, people discussed platform sneakers and other shoes on the men’s fashion subreddit.

“What do you think about a guy wearing platforms?” a 5’3” man asked.

“I would just own your height,” one user wrote. “Only thing you can do brother.”

“Platforms on a short guy is like a combover for a balding dude,” another wrote. “You’re not fooling anyone and [it] makes you look insecure.”

“My outfit, my rules,” one user wrote about wearing platform sneakers as a man. “These shoes boost confidence.”

The Daily Dot contacted @iam.thats.a.bad.idea via TikTok direct message, but he did not immediately respond.

