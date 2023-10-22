Worker blasts job demanding, degree-requiring listing from major media company that pays $16.50

Job applicants have been putting companies on blast for having high standards and requirements but offering barely above minimum wage. A TikTok user is joining that chorus by calling out NBC for demanding so many requirements and responsibilities—for a measly $16.50 an hour.

The video featured TikTok user Eva Kirie (@notevakirie), who says she’s had enough of these job listings. “I think I wanna start a series called, ‘Where Do Companies Get The Freaking Audacity?’” she says. She then revels that she came across a job listing for assistant to a producer for NBC located in New York. She read out loud the long list of responsibilities, which included: Taking on a secretary role, managing different projects, and “maintaining a high degree of confidentiality.”

Job requirements included a bachelor’s degree, a minimum of 1 to 2 years of experience in supporting talent or high-level executives in the television industry, and proficiency in computers, as well as Microsoft Office. The applicant must have a “willingness to work overtime and weekends on short notice, willing to work on-site in New York City, and authorized to work in the U.S.” And how much does it pay? As low as $16.50 an hour.

In addition, “this position is paid on a weekly rate based on a typical work schedule of 60 hours a week,” she said. “How are companies thinking this is okay?” Kirie condemned the work requirements, calling it “disgusting” and an “abuse of power.”

How much do you need to make in order to live in New York City? According to the New York Times, you need to make $100,000 after taxes to get by. However, if you want to live comfortably, you must make over $150,000. Before taxes, the applicant for the media company would be making 48,000—hardly a livable wage in the Big Apple.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kirie via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment and NBC via press email. The video racked up over 999,000 views as of Oct. 21, leaving viewers shocked.

“And then they would be like: NO ONE wants to work any more,” one viewer wrote.

“If any job says ‘must be available to work weekends, holidays and evenings’ it’s a major [red flag emoji],” a second added.

In addition, others revealed how different entry-level jobs pay more.

“Both My high schoolers make $17.50 at McDonald’s!” one user shared.

“Do they not realize In and Out is hiring for $19/hr and WAY less responsibility?!!!” a second commented.

According to Glassdoor, “The estimated total pay for a Production Assistant at NBCUniversal is $47,996 per year. This number represents the median, which is the midpoint of the ranges from our proprietary Total Pay Estimate model and based on salaries collected from our users. The estimated base pay is $47,996 per year. The “Most Likely Range” represents values that exist within the 25th and 75th percentile of all pay data available for this role.”