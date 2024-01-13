‘Who’s JINGPIN’: Woman discovers secret about her UGG boots after 6 years

A woman shares a TikTok revealing an unexpected discovery about her UGG boots that she’s owned for six years: they’re fake.

Content creator Karlie (@karlie_513) was getting ready for work when the metal UGGS logo plate on the back of one of her boots suddenly fell off revealing another logo name: JINGPIN.

“Y’all, I am f*cking deceased,” Karlie begins in the video, “So I was walking, and next thing I know something had dropped on the floor. I’m like, ‘What the f*ck is that?’”

Karlie shows her shoe to the camera, holding the fallen UGGS logo plate in her hand. “Y’all, this motherf*cker came off,” she says, “I have been f*cking bamboozled!”

As Karlie zooms in on her boot, she shows the logo plate that was hidden under the UGGS one, which reads “JINGPIN.”

“Who the f*ck is JINGPIN?” Karlie exclaims. “It just slides right on and right off,” she explains, referring to the UGGS logo plate that slides right into place over the JINGPIN logo.

Karlie explains that she bought the shoes from another person and that she’s had them for a “long time.” In the video’s caption, she writes, “I’ve had these for at least 6-7 years and never f*cking knew. No wonder why these mfs were $45.”

The TikTok had over 2 million views as of Saturday.

JINGPIN is a Chinese clothing manufacturer that was founded in 2002. The company produces bags, shoes, clothing, and other fashion products for both domestic and international trade.

In the comments of Karlie’s video, some users were amused that she went so long without knowing her “Uggs” were fake, while others pointed out the quality of the Jingpin boots given that they’ve lasted so long.

“Jingpin sales about to go up!” One user declared.

“Jingpin holding up for 6-7 years though!” a second viewer pointed out.

“Fake or not. They held up. Let Jingpin shine. Supposedly Ugg doesn’t use great material anymore anyways. We’re about quality [in] 2024 not brand,” came a third user’s response.

A fourth user shared a simple piece of advice for Karlie regarding the fallen Ugg plate: “Glue it on and go about your day.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Karlie via TikTok message and UGG via email for more information.