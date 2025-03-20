‘I might get a lil sandwich’: Woman opens Jersey Mike’s app. Then she discovers this controversial way to get points

Many companies have membership programs for customers to earn rewards. One of the most common ways is by making purchases in exchange for points. But a Jersey Mike’s customer revealed a little-known way to earn points without having to spend a ton of money.

“There’s sports betting on the Jersey Mike’s app. This is not a drill,” TikTok user @radicalroni opens her video, which currently has over 328,000 views.

She then pulls up the Jersey Mike’s app to unveil a list of hockey matches.

“OK, ‘betting’ is a strong word,” she retracts. “But you pick who’s gonna win hockey games. Then you get Jersey Mike’s points. I don’t know how many points you need to get anything at Jersey Mike’s points, but I have six.”

Choosing a team’s logo that appealed to her earned her six points. “I’m going purely based off of vibes—on which logo I like better,” @radicalroni says.

She shows what her app’s screen looks like through a greenscreen. Three hockey teams have a green checkmark next to their names, indicating she won points by choosing them. Only one team features a red “x,” indicating that’s the one she incorrectly guessed they would win.

“Probably won’t win enough points to go to the Stanley Cup final but I might get a lil sandwich so yayyyyyyyyyy am I gonna get in trouble for talking about sports betting on here?” she adds in the caption.

Viewers rush to download the Jersey Mike’s app

“I hope they paid you. Ive never downloaded an app faster than,” one viewer said.

“I downloaded the app immediately,” another echoed.

A third was upset about not learning about this sooner, saying, “WHY DIDNT YOU TELL ME THIS MONTHS AGO.”

Others shared their own experiences with this little-known feature.

“Thank u for reminding me, i only do this to get points towards free food,” one user commented.

“My husband got a giant sub with his points bc he was religious about it for like 2 months,” a second recalled

What is Jersey Mike’s NHL Predictor Sweepstakes?

This is a sweepstakes, running from Oct. 4, 2024, until April 17, 2025. Users on the app can earn points by predicting the winner of each hockey game. Every day, you can select up to four teams for two reward points. If you win, you gain one leadership point. On Tuesdays, the points mean more; they count as double.

When the season ends, two grand-prize winners will be given two tickets to the Stanley Cup. Fifty first-prize winners will receive a $100 NHLShop.com gift card, and 25 second-prize winners will earn a $50 Jersey Mike’s gift card, according to the press release announcing the sweepstakes.

To enter, all you have to do is download the Jersey Mike’s app and then “click the Jersey Mike’s Hockey Predictor Sweepstakes link in the app,” per Jersey Mike’s. From there, you can start selecting your hockey teams.

Good luck!

The Daily Dot reached out to @radicalroni via TikTok comment and direct message as well as to Jersey Mike’s via contact form.

