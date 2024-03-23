‘We’re standing outside waiting for her to be done’: Woman says Jennifer Lopez’s security team blocked off restaurant’s entire bathroom

One of the internet’s main characters at the moment is Jennifer Lopez. As her movie “This is Me… Now” becomes a puzzling critical hit, TikTokers are buzzing with stories about her alleged “diva” behavior.

One encounter, which involved her and her beau Ben Affleck, has gone viral. In the video, which has amassed 2 million views, TikToker Kaylee (@Kayleethetoothfairy) began by explaining how, for her birthday, she went to the Beverly Hills Hotel for brunch. Incidentally, Lopez and Affleck were also there.

“We’re not even sitting close to them or anything,” she said. But their paths soon crossed when Kaylee needed to use the bathroom, but found that there was “security blocking off the entire f*****g bathroom.”

“Mind you, there’s like 10 stalls in there,” she added. “But nobody can go pee because J-Lo has to go pee. B*tch, nobody cares. Like, what do you think I’m gonna do? Creep under the stall and spook ya? No, like, I don’t give a f**k I have to pee, but whatever.”

As Kaylee and her friend waited outside the bathroom—with the TikToker noting the star was “taking f****g forever”—Ben Affleck “plows right through” them.

“Like he could easily have walked around us, like, we’re in the middle of a conversation. And her hand is sticking out […] and he bumps her hand and like, almost knocks her phone out of her hand,” the TikToker recounts. “Doesn’t say ‘excuse me,’ doesn’t say ‘I’m sorry,’ doesn’t even look twice. Just f****g plows right through us.”

“Like, we’re literally just two girls waiting for the bathroom,” she added. “How are you as a grown man not gonna say, ‘excuse me,’ ‘sorry,’ or have any spatial awareness whatsoever? Insane.”

While J-Lo picked up the bill, Kaylee noted that Affleck “looks miserable.”

“There was not a peaceful aura around that man,” she added. “He was fighting demons. And it honestly stressed me out just being in the same room. But that was my experience. And yeah, they’re all f*****g a**holes.”

Representatives for Lopez and Affleck didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email. Kaylee didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

