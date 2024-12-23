‘Nobody warned me about this’: Jeep driver reveals why you might want to think twice about getting a Wrangler

Driving outside during a storm isn’t fun between the slippery roads, raindrops pelting your windshield, and the wind shaking your vehicle. It’s even worse if the roof of your car starts leaking. That is what happened to one woman with her Jeep Wrangler—and she isn’t alone.

In a video that received 1.7 million views, TikTok user Bri (@brianamarierose) sits inside her parked Jeep Wrangler. “POV: you drive a Jeep,” she writes in the text overlay, zooming in on the roof as water leaks from the ceiling on the driver’s side.

“Oh, my god,” she says. When the content creator opens the door, more water pours inside and she quickly slams it shut.

Jeep owners could relate

Numerous Jeep owners who saw Bri’s video connected with her dilemma.

“YES!! mine does this too but it’s worse on my passenger side. It genuinely looks like I drove in the rain with the top and doors off,” one viewer wrote.

“Girl it’s a love hate hahah I love my Jeep and I love the plugs to drain it but I hate that water gets in my car,” another commented.

“It’s not a jeep if it don’t leak,” a third joked.

This even scared a new Jeep owner, who stated, “I just purchased a jeep last week Thursday. Nobody warned me about this.”

However, one commenter had an explanation: “Your roof isn’t connected right.”

As it turned out, that was the problem.

“I had my soft top on in this, definently wasn’t connected right,” Bri replied in the comments section. “Didn’t put my soft top back on right.”

Hard top vs soft top

Jeeps typically have either a soft top or a hard top roof. The main difference between the two is their durability. Hard tops are more solid and secure, and can handle stormier weather. Soft tops are more pliable, which makes them easier to put on and take off the car, but they are less durable and cannot withstand inclement weather.

How do soft tops leak water?

Since soft tops are flexible, leaks can occur if the top is not aligned or sealed correctly to the vehicle.

“The same features you love about your Jeep—like the removable freedom panels, soft top, and doors—are also the sources of leaks during rainy days,” Jeep Leak Fixed states. “The flexibility to take off these parts for an open-air experience is great, but it also leads to water leaks when they’re misaligned and not completely sealed.”

