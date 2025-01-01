‘It’s been in the shop for over 60 days’: Woman buys new Jeep Grand Cherokee. Then it has this ‘major’ breakdown 4 times in under a year

A couple that purchased a Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe has dubbed the car a lemon. Luxury travel TikTokers Kris & Hillary (@fuelyourwander) published a viral clip delineating a recurring problem they’ve had with their car.

According to the couple, its airbag suspension has failed them four times. And they say Jeep’s been zero help in resolving the issue. Numerous TikTokers who responded to their post stated that they’re unfortunately not surprised. They’re citing a lack of faith in the manufacturer to produce reliable vehicles.

Buyer’s remorse

“We bought this new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe less than a year ago. And we just had our fourth major breakdown.” What’s more is that the TikToker says it was for an identical issue each time.

Next, she highlighted the frustration in having a new car, but being unable to drive it.

“For the exact same issue again. Which means it’s been in the shop over 60 days already in under a year of owning it. If you’re new here we traded in our Wrangler for this to flat tow behind our motorhome. To have as a more comfortable daily driver. But after owning it just six weeks, the rear air suspension failed.”

Accompanying the narration of this issue was a photo of the damaged rear air-suspension part. The component appears to be deflated and/or out of alignment beneath the vehicle. Unfortunately, this has been a recurring issue. “It’s now happened four times. We had the car back for less than a month since it was repaired the last time.”

Anticipating what she probably thought commenters would ask, she said towing has nothing to do with suspension issues. In fact, she says that the problem occurred while she was performing a mundane, daily driving task with the vehicle. “And no this is not related to towing it. This happened as we were going to run some errands in the Jeep before leaving for our honeymoon.”

No help from Jeep

Furthermore, the TikToker states Jeep isn’t adequately addressing the issue. “The most frustrating part is that Jeep is not doing anything to identify or fix the root cause of the problem. They just keep replacing the airbags.”

The lack of a satisfactory response from the manufacturer has prompted Kris and Hillary to take legal action. However, she stated that this isn’t a straightforward process. “We hired an attorney and filed a Lemon Law case. But it’s not as simple as you may think. It’ll likely take 6 to 12 months and we can’t get rid of the car until it’s resolved.”

Consequently, Hillary says that Jeep has taken what seems like retaliatory action against the customers. Because they’ve decided to contest that the car is indeed a lemon, Jeep won’t work on the vehicle any further. Additionally, this means that they cannot get a rental car covered while their car is inoperable.

In short, the couple’s been left paying for a brand new car with a broken suspension. And they now have to pay out of pocket for a different vehicle to drive until the dispute is settled. Which could ultimately take up to a year.

“Also because we have an open legal case associated with the vehicle. Jeep customer care is now saying that they won’t provide any assistance such as a rental car,” they say.

Jeep recalls, problems

The Lemon Law experts reported in early 2024 that 331,000 Jeep vehicles were recalled. The issues pertaining to this particular recall were rooted in suspension issues. According to the outlet affected Grand Cherokee SUVs may suffer “a potential detachment of a critical suspension component while driving.”

Furthermore, the recall names Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L models from 2021-2023. CNN also reported on the recall, however, the outlet stated the recall number was higher at 338,000 models.

Additionally, Consumer Reports delineated further implications of the suspension issue named in the recall. As per the outlet, the problem could cause wheels to come loose while driving. A critical suspension component is speculated to be the root cause, which could break during vehicle operation. Consequently, a break on the road could culminate in a wheel detaching from the vehicle, slamming the car’s body onto the road.

The outlet further explained the recall’s root cause. “The problem is due to an error during the manufacturing process, which may have damaged bolts on the upper control arm. If these bolts break, the upper control arm ball joint and steering knuckle may separate, which could lead to a loss of control. Drivers may also notice abnormal noises when traveling over bumps.”

Cherokee 4xe: Unfavorable reviews

Motor1 called the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe a “harsh reality.” On paper, the vehicle presents a driving package that may intrigue consumers. All of the space, ground clearance, and utility that a cheap provides. But also, a plug-in hybrid drive train that yields better fuel economy and an option for electric-only driving.

The outlet had many positives to say about the Cherokee’s interior and ability to move quickly in a straight line. However, it went on to state that the vehicle has a problem with “power delivery.” Their assessment of the vehicle presented a jarring, clunky sounding driving experience.

“In Hybrid mode, the transition from gas to battery power is clunky and unrefined. The Jeep surges forward unpredictably and takes too long to respond when you press the pedal. On top of that, the engine whine is harsh and the brakes are hard to modulate; they feel like they’re either on or off.”

The site’s review of the car did state its airbag suspension “keeps this Jeep relatively composed in the corners.” The lowest marks that the car received was for its pricing. Motor1 said it was in-line with other plug-in hybrid SUV offerings from luxury manufacturers Audi and Volvo.

Edmunds gave a succinct assessment of the Cherokee 4xe. “We wouldn’t buy this one again,” the outlet concluded. One redditor also said that the long charging times for the vehicle negates its plug-in hybrid functionality.

TikTokers weigh in

One commenter who replied to Kris & Hillary’s TikTok had an overall unfavorable outlook of Jeep vehicles with an acronym. “Jeep= Just Expect Every Problem,” they wrote.

Someone else thought that the couple would get their issues resolved with the lemon law dispute.

Another said that they’ve seen other Jeep owners with similar issues: “I feel like I’ve seen these videos for over a year at this point.”

And there was one TikToker who recalled the couple’s post about purchasing the vehicle. “I remember the video when you bought it people warned you it’s gonna have reliability issues,” they wrote.

While one user on the app recommended going with JDM manufacturers known for their reliability. “Save yourself the stress, get a Honda or Toyota and be done.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jeep via email and Kris & Hillary via Instagram DM for further comment.

