‘We’ve had like 5 Jeeps this week at Kia’: Nissan dealership worker says drivers keep bringing their Jeeps in for work. Why?

A car mechanic is going viral on TikTok after revealing that Jeep drivers are bringing their cars in for servicing at his Nissan dealership.

Featured Video

In a short clip, Emiliano (@emiliogee73) showed viewers four Jeeps that were undergoing maintenance at a rival dealership. The mechanic expressed confusion as to why drivers brought their cars to a Nissan dealership but ultimately didn’t seem too upset at the situation.

“Gotta make money somehow,” he wrote in the accompanying video caption. As of this writing, Emiliano’s clip has amassed more than 37,200 views.

Why do Jeep drivers do this?

According to commenters who watched Emiliano’s video, there are myriad reasons why cars end up in other manufacturer’s dealerships.

Advertisement

One viewer, for instance, said it’s possible that the cars belong to the techs themselves.

“They can bring their own cars in their own bays,” they suggested.

One other person proposed that it was simply a matter of convenience.

“Depends what’s near you,” another wrote.

Advertisement

Emiliano didn’t say why the Jeeps ended up in his shop. However, a third viewer’s thinking seemed to be the consensus: The Jeep drivers had purchased their cars from a Nissan dealership and were now bringing the vehicle back for servicing at the same place they bought it from.

According to redditors, this is not uncommon. Two years ago, in the r/askcarsales subreddit, one Reddit user asked whether it was a bad idea to buy a Jeep from a Nissan dealership. One commenter said that this is possible, as a Nissan dealership likely took the Jeep as a trade-in or street purchase for a low price, with plans to later sell it at a similarly low value.

“Only disadvantage would be … a non-Jeep technician inspecting the vehicle when it was put through service,” the Reddit user said.

This appears to be what’s happening in Emiliano’s case, too. Even though the mechanic said he’s “supposed to [work at] a Nissan dealership,” used cars often end up on seemingly random dealer’s lots.

Advertisement

“Some warranties require you to go back to the dealer that sold it to you and they usually send it to the corresponding dealer if they don’t want to deal with it,” another TikTok commenter said.

Car mechanics confirm this is common

For whatever reason, a number of car experts and mechanics said that they, too, have needed to service vehicles that are not technically theirs.

Advertisement

In the comments section of Emiliano’s video, several mechanics said this was a common occurrence.

“When I worked at ford, I would constantly get chevys to work on [because] ‘they brought it here,’” one shared. “THERES A CHEVY DEALERSHIP RIGHT DOWN THE ROAD.”

“That’s crazy bro, we’ve had like 5 jeeps this week at Kia,” another said.

“I worked for Ford and we had everything NOT Ford,” a third worker added.

Advertisement

“I was working on a jeep wrangler and gladiator at one point,” a fourth viewer wrote. “I work at a chevy dealership.”

However, it’s not all bad news. As Emiliano said, car mechanics will get paid for their work, regardless of what vehicle they’re working on.

“Wranglers make mechanics a lot of money,” one viewer said.

“I would say job security,” another quipped.

Advertisement

“Work on whatever comes through the door,” another commenter added.

To one viewer, Emiliano responded, “Whatever pays the bills.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Emiliano via TikTok comment and to Nissan and Jeep through email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.