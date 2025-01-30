‘Will def change my life’: Woman reveals the real reason your jacket has shoulder buttons. Here’s their little-known use

Clothing often has little features that we either overlook or just don’t understand.

For instance, have you ever noticed the small loop on the back of button-down shirts? It’s called a “locker loop,” and it was originally meant to let you hang your shirt on a hook, keeping it wrinkle-free when you hang it in locker rooms or tight spaces.

Then there are “fake” pockets, which aren’t actually fake at all. As one woman recently discovered, those pockets just have a couple of seams holding them closed. You can quickly snip them with scissors, and you’ve got a functioning pocket.

Now, another hidden feature has caught people’s attention on TikTok—this time on jackets, typically leather ones.

What’s the hidden jacket feature?

In a recent viral video, TikTok user Anna Hutchinson (@annahutchinson._) shared a clever use for those buttons on the shoulders of jackets that most people overlook.



The video has garnered more than 21.3 million views at the time of writing.

Standing in the street, she demonstrates by unbuttoning the shoulder strap, placing her bag strap underneath, and fastening it back up.

The idea is that it keeps the bag secure, reducing the risk of it slipping off or being stolen.

“We all do this, right?” Hutchinson asks in the video’s caption.

What were the shoulder straps originally designed for?

These shoulder straps, also known as epaulettes, were originally designed for military uniforms. Their main purpose was to keep backpacks or ammunition secure during movement, and over time, also became a way to signify rank.

Eventually, as military-inspired fashion became mainstream, these features carried over into civilian clothing.

While they’ve largely lost their original purpose, modern designs often keep elements like straps or buttons for style—and, in some cases, they can still serve their original practical use.

In the comments, users mostly argued about epaulettes’ intended use. Others were grateful for the new information and shared their own experience.

“as a professional comment reader, it is for epaulette,” jokingly wrote one user responding to the other comments.

However, as stated above, the feature itself is called epaulette, and the original intent is not far off from what Hutchinson suggested in her video.

“I used this trick when travelling solo in London with my gigant purse full of souvenirs, best hack ever!!!” shared another commenter.

“You change my life,” wrote a grateful third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Hutchinson via TikTok and Instagram messages for official comment.

