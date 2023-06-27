‘I go there to get a $1 taco, not look at socks’: Jack in the Box worker got sent home for wearing gray socks instead of black ones. They quit

Many restaurants often hold bizarre standards for their employees’ attire. While certain provisions make objective sense, such as the requirement that one wear gloves or closed-toe shoes, other requirements can cause employees to question the exact motivation for enacting them.

One such provision is a requirement that employees wear socks and shoes of a certain color. A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after alleging they were sent home for the day for violating this rule.

In a clip with over 402,000 views, TikTok user and former Jack in the Box employee @user627829408 writes, “my manager sent me home because i wore grey socks instead of black socks.”

“I quit,” the TikToker added in the caption. The video shows the user burning their Jack in the Box uniform.

This has been a documented issue in the past. Back in April of last year, a former Starbucks employee claimed they were reprimanded for wearing Timberland boots and a brown skirt. Similarly, an Olive Garden worker said she was also sent home for wearing white socks to work.

In the comments section under the former Jack in the Box worker’s video, users expressed confusion as to why such a rule was necessary.

“i promise i don’t care if employees have gray or black socks,” wrote a user. “i just want my order LMFAO.”

“y ur manager looking at ur feet so close,” asked another.

“They act like ur socks are such a distraction,” added a third.

“like customers can even see ur socks over the counter and thru the drive thru window,” stated a further TikToker. “are u kidding.”

Others claimed that they had been similarly reprimanded at work for comparable violations.

“ONE TIME I GOT SENT HOME FROM PANDA FOR WEARING NAVY SOCKS INSTEAD OF BLACK,” recalled a user. “THIS IS TOO REALLLLL.”

“They did this to me at a country club n told me i could either go home or pay for their pair,” alleged a second. “i went home.”

“subway hired me with blue hair and then told me i needed to dye it a natural color,” stated an additional TikToker. “like why’d you hire me then?”

The Daily Dot reached out to Jack in the Box via email and to @user627829408 via TikTok comment.