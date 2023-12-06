‘That’s what the IRS coming after you looks like’: Lawyer shares how to get someone back if they don’t pay you

A popular lawyer on TikTok posted a tip on how to get back at someone who owes you money. It’s easier than you may think.

Brian Boyd (@briantboyd) is a Nashville-based lawyer specializing in real estate, construction, and business matters. By Wednesday, his video showing viewers how to “creatively” screw someone over in the year 2023 reached over 1.2 million views and 84,000 likes.

Boyd, who has over 20,000 followers, starts his video saying, “If you ever wanna f*ck someone over because they owe you money or won’t pay you, issue them a 1099 C, and let it go.”

By doing this, Boyd says the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will be notified that this person has a “discharge of debt,” which is taxable to the IRS.

“You ever had a proctology exam?” he asks. “That’s what the IRS coming after you looks like.”

Boyd urged viewers to “use this information responsibly” in the caption.

One viewer asked Boyd in the comments section, “Can you issue a 1099 C as an individual? I thought only businesses can issue?”

Boyd responded in a video, claiming that “you do NOT need to be a financial institution to do this.”

One viewer seemingly confirmed that, admitting that they “did this once.”

One viewer left another question in the comments section. “If you identify to the IRS that you have canceled their debt (1099-C), how do you get your money from them? Or is it just revenge?” they asked.

Boyd responded in another video.

Boyd says you can either “continue to pursue the debt, or you can let the debt go.” He says if you let the debt go, then that’s the end of the story. “They have to claim this as income on their 1040 under other income and they owe taxes on it,” he adds.

Next, “if you decide to continue to pursue the debt,” he says, “you’ll have to amend the 1099C.”

“This is just a way to get a little bit of justice for yourself,” Boyd says before ending his video.

The Daily Dot reached out to Boyd via TikTok direct message.