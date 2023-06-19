‘I’m trying to win a customer over with kindness’: Instacart shopper gives customer $5 after they didn’t leave him tip on HEB order. It backfires

An Instacart shopper’s attempt to win over a “no-tipper” by instead giving them money has gone viral and received ridicule on TikTok after the plan completely backfired.

The video, posted by TikToker user @aphidcart on June 1, managed to accumulate over 60,400 views.

In the TikTok video, the Instacart shopper explains his motive, saying, “I tipped a no-tipper on Instacart. Now this may sound weird, but I’m trying to win a customer over with kindness… and money!” He goes on to emphasize the importance of tips for delivery workers on platforms like DoorDash, Instacart, and Uber Eats.

The shopper describes how he accepted a no-tip order that involved a considerable distance of almost 22 miles and went out of his way to make the perfect delivery, “shopping the best he possibly could” to please the customer.



After shopping for the order, he set his plan into action by placing a $5 bill under the customer’s groceries. He said, “I went to deliver and sneakily snuck a $5 bill right under her groceries so that she would see them whenever she picks them up.”

Unfortunately for the TikToker, his efforts did not change the no-tippers mind. In his own words, he states, “And the results: No tip, perfect service.”

The payment shown in the video reveals that he only received $7 for the entire delivery, meaning his net earnings amount to only $2, not accounting for fuel costs.

In the comments section of the video, the TikTok garnered mixed reactions, with some users expressing ridicule and criticism toward the shopper’s actions.

One comment read, “Just need the clown putting on makeup meme to make this all whole,” implying the TikToker was naive to expect any different outcome.



Another user sarcastically remarked the TikToker didn’t put enough effort. “Could’ve at least brought the newspaper to the door as well, I mean you were right there,” they said.

One commenter simply questioned the TikToker’s decision, asking, “Why would you do that?” while another simply responded with “Hell no.”

